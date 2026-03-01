Change your timezone:

Rule changes, per-season testing, 'engine compression rates' – boring, right? So uhhhh, did Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux just get married?

The pair only announced their engagement a few months ago in November, having been dating since 2023.

Since then we have been waiting for news of the next big F1 wedding, and it appears that may have happened in Monaco on Saturday morning.

Update: Saint Mleux has now changed her name on Instagram to Alexandra Leclerc

'Happy couple' in beautiful video with vintage Ferrari

Eagle-eyed fans spotted a stunning video of what appears to be the newly-married Mr and Mrs Leclerc driving through the streets in THE most beautiful classic Ferrari. The couple are followed by motorcycle outriders and Alexandra appears to be holding a bouquet of flowers.

Fans go wild over 'Mr and Mrs Leclerc'

Fans of course are going wild over the video - with a mix of congratulations to the happy couple and gushing over that absolutely stunning vintage Ferrari.

If Leclerc is now indeed a married man, he made sure it was official just in time for the 2026 F1 season. The native Monegasque will be busy for most weekends for the rest of this year.

The new season gets under way with the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne next weekend. Practice begins on Friday March 6 with the race on Sunday March 8.

