F1 star Kimi Antonelli split with girlfriend confirmed
F1 star Kimi Antonelli split with girlfriend confirmed
Kimi Antonelli and his girlfriend Eliska Babickova have gone their separate ways, with the Czech influencer confirming the breakup in a message shared on social media.
Babickova explained that the couple had been “trying to figure stuff out” in recent weeks but ultimately decided to continue their lives separately as Antonelli prepares for his first full Formula 1 campaign.
The young Mercedes driver has already made headlines in 2026, earlier this month crashing his high-value road car near his home in San Marino — an incident that added to the spotlight surrounding one of the sport’s most highly rated prospects.
The teenage driver is also gearing up for the new F1 season, his second in the sport.
Kimi Antonelli's ex: I ended the relationship
"That’s why I didn’t address it sooner. That’s why I didn’t address it until now, although the rumours have been around for a while."
Babickova insisted that neither party had done anything wrong to prompt the relationship's end, adding: "I’ve seen so much speculation and fake narratives and news, and whatever. That’s not right. I want to set it right and I want to set the record straight, just so everyone knows and there doesn’t need to be any more false, disgusting narratives.
"Yes, we did break up. I was the one to end the relationship because I felt that we no longer aligned in our personal lives and in what we wanted for our future.
"Also, our values towards the end of the relationship were very different. That’s basically it. That’s why the relationship ended. There’s no massive drama. Nothing like this.
"No other men, no other women were involved. There was no cheating. And I think it is super wrong for anyone to assume that because it is very misrepresentative of who me and Kimi are as people.
"It’s super misrepresentative of what our relationship was. It was never that. Although we did have issues towards the end of our relationship, other people were never the problem. It just misrepresents everything that our relationship was about and I don’t like that."
She also moved to draw a line under the matter, saying: "I also want to say I will not say anything more about this breakup. Even if you want more information, I’m not sharing it. It is what it is.
"This is the last time I will speak about it. Of course, if there is something that I really need to address but you can stop making speculations now because this is addressed."
Related
Latest News
F1 fans vent fury over Drive to Survive manipulation
- Yesterday 23:00
F1 star Kimi Antonelli split with girlfriend confirmed
- Yesterday 21:00
Christian Horner’s ‘Frankenstein’ warning over 2026 F1 cars resurfaces
- Yesterday 19:00
F1 hopeful in horror 300kph wreck after flipping over barrier at Suzuka
- Yesterday 17:00
Toto Wolff appears to mock Christian Horner after fan event boos
- February 25, 2026 23:59
F1 driver reveals death threats forced him to use armed security
- February 25, 2026 22:00
Most read
‘Fart into the mic’ and the end for Horner: Netflix drops epic F1 Drive to Survive trailer
- 13 february
F1 fans' overtaking fears highlighted by Bahrain testing video
- 21 february
Daniel Ricciardo could still make shock NASCAR move
- 12 february
F1 star Kimi Antonelli crashes brand new Mercedes
- 10 february
Aston Martin ‘four seconds’ off the pace and Stroll delivers blunt verdict
- 13 february
'Where are the other two episodes?' F1 fans fuming at Drive to Survive episodes decision
- 24 february