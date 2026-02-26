F1 hopeful in horror 300kph wreck after flipping over barrier at Suzuka

Change your timezone:

Luke Browning was involved in a frightening 300kph wreck during a Super Formula test at Suzuka, with the Williams reserve driver’s car flipping over the barriers in treacherous conditions.

The British youngster escaped injury despite the dramatic nature of the accident, losing control at the corner where his car then rolled across the wet gravel before coming to rest upside down beyond the safety barriers in heavy rain.

Browning was able to climb out of the overturned Dallara-Toyota with help from track marshals and made his way to the medical car under his own power, bringing a relieved end to a truly terrifying incident.

He told the media afterwards: "It was a bit of an unfortunate crash. I just aquaplaned and then I was just a passenger. In hindsight, it would have been better to pit when the rain started to come down harder. These are lessons you learn; it’s all about learning over here, and today was a lesson that I’ll take forward in my career.

"I’m completely fine, no pain. Luckily I landed on the hay and didn’t hit the barriers, so all good. The HANS device is fantastic — it saved my neck, I would have thought."

How did Browning fare in Super Formula test?

Browning set the fifth fastest time in the afternoon before his crash, but it is unknown whether he will compete in the second day of testing scheduled for Thursday.

After ruling out a second full-time season in F2, Browning has set his sights on a Super Formula campaign as the next step to F1.

Speaking to Formula Scout, Browning outlined the next steps of his racing career and said: "I’m incredibly excited to be stepping up as reserve driver with Williams this year. The Academy has been instrumental in my growth, supporting me through both F3 and F2 while giving me the chance to get up to speed with modern F1 machinery through testing and FP1 sessions."

"Super Formula will be a completely new challenge, and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in! As my next step up towards a full-time F1 seat, this gives me another chance to show how I’ve developed on track and continue to build my skills in a new environment and culture."

