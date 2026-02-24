Drive to Survive Season 8: Episode titles for Netflix's latest F1 release

Change your timezone:

The eighth season of Drive to Survive is almost available to watch on Netflix, and we now know what each of the episodes is going to be about.

The show - which has been documenting the sport since the 2018 season - will be available to watch from February 27, with there being just eight episodes this time around as opposed to the usual 10.

2025 saw an enthralling three-way battle for the F1 title, and season eight of Netflix's show will document that championship fight between Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri and eventual victor Lando Norris.

Now, F1 have revealed the episode titles for the upcoming season of Drive to Survive, with it sure to throw up lots of exciting behind-the-scenes juice for F1 fans.

READ MORE: New FIA rule that may stop one team dominating F1 2026 revealed

Drive to Survive season 8 - Episode guide

The start of the 2025 season saw four official rookies take to the track, with Kimi Antonelli lining up for Mercedes, Gabriel Bortoleto for Sauber, Isack Hadjar for Racing Bulls and Jack Doohan for Alpine.

What's more, neither Liam Lawson nor Ollie Bearman had completed a full season in the sport, and had been given full-time roles at Red Bull and Haas respectively.

Episode one will detail these six drivers' journeys in the early weeks of the 2025 season.

Episode two: Strictly Business

While we became accustomed to seeing many of those rookie drivers excel throughout the year, Doohan was axed by his Alpine team after just six race weekends.

He was replaced by Franco Colapinto, yet another young driver who had not completed a full season in F1.

Meanwhile at Red Bull, Lawson was demoted back down to Racing Bulls after just two race weekends, with Yuki Tsunoda replacing him.

This episode will showcase Christian Horner and Flavio Briatore at their ruthless best.

Episode three: The Number 1 Problem

It became clear pretty early on in the 2025 season that McLaren had the dominant car, and that their drivers were going to be in a battle for the drivers' championship.

The team's refusal to back either Norris or Piastri, however, allowed Verstappen to keep his nose in the fight despite having an inconsistent car.

Expect this episode to show Andrea Stella and Zak Brown attempting to ease the pressure on their team, even after the two McLaren stars collided at the Canadian Grand Prix, with Norris ending his participation in that race.

Episode four: A Bull with no Horns

After 20 years at the helm, Horner was axed as team principal of the Red Bull team back in July, following the British Grand Prix.

Red Bull were sat in fourth in the constructors' championship at that stage while Verstappen looked to be out of the title fight.

Laurent Mekies would replace the Brit - who has been a huge part of the first seven seasons of Drive to Survive - and Red Bull would begin their comeback in the second half of the season.

Episode five: The Sky's the Limit

Two of the aforementioned rookies got themselves onto the podium in 2025, Antonelli and Hadjar in his Racing Bulls car.

On top of that, Carlos Sainz also claimed two grand prix podiums for Williams in a fantastic season for the Grove outfit, the first time they had achieved more than one podium in a season since 2017.

Another unlikely podium sitter in 2025 was Nico Hulkenberg, claiming his first ever career podium at the age of 37 at the British Grand Prix.

Episode six: The Duel

It is unclear exactly what this episode will be about, but between the Italian GP and the Brazilian GP, Norris and Verstappen won five out of the six grands prix, and shared the podium on five occasions too, so it could detail that period.

This period really dragged them both back into the title fight, with Piastri leading the championship by 33 points before the Italian GP.

Episode seven: What Happens in Vegas

This episode will detail the third running of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, arguably the most glamorous event on the F1 calendar.

In 2025, the race also witnessed a huge moment in the title battle, when both Norris and Piastri were disqualified from the race, allowing the race victor Verstappen to gain 25 points on both of them and put himself firmly in contention for a fifth championship.

It was one of the most dramatic moments of the entire season.

Episode eight: Call me Chucky

McLaren boss Brown constantly bemoaned the fact that Verstappen just wouldn't go away in the title battle, and at one stage it was looking like neither McLaren driver would be able to get it over the line.

Verstappen won each of the last three grands prix to really pile the pressure on, at one stage calling himself 'Chucky' in relation to the horror movie character.

The three drivers went into the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix all with the chance of claiming the drivers' championship.

READ MORE: Christian Horner F1 return 'could happen quickly'

Related