All F1 driver contracts and their expiry date

The 2026 F1 season could be transformative up and down the grid as new regulations are ushered into the sport.

For the first time since 2016, more than 10 teams will feature on the F1 grid with American squad Cadillac joining as the 11th team.

F1 veterans Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez are both making a comeback with the team after a year away from a full-time seat, but how long will they last?

Cadillac are one of seven teams whose driver duo do not have a confirmed seat for 2027, meaning this year's silly season could get very messy.

If either Cadillac or the rebranded Audi team don't like the look of the way their drivers are handling the new cars, there should be plenty of replacement options on the driver market.

Silly season could be about to get chaotic.

Let's breakdown all the current deals of the drivers on the 2026 F1 grid.

Which drivers are out of contract at the end of 2026?

Only four teams head into 2026 somewhat safe in the knowledge that at least one of their driver duo should remain unchanged for 2027 - Red Bull, Alpine, Ferrari and McLaren.

The papaya squad have F1's newest champion Lando Norris committed to the team until at least the end of the 2027 campaign, whilst team-mate Oscar Piastri is locked in until 2028.

Four-time champion Max Verstappen is also set to race for Red Bull until the end of 2028 and recently admitted that he would be unlikely to change teams as things stand, but it feels at times as though his exit clause changes daily so watch this space!

There was plenty of talk in 2025 about the Scuderia's driver contracts and although Lewis Hamilton's specific contract length was not given at the time of his blockbuster signing ahead of the 2025 season, it is widely believed to run until 2027. Charles Leclerc's contract is also up in the air and believed to run until at least the end of 2026, but recent discussions over his interest in a switch could materialise if the SF-26 is not a major improvement on last year's car.

One team to keep an eye on in particular is Aston Martin. Both Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are out of contract at the end of this year and the Spaniard has already told media that if he doesn't feel he has had an opportunity to return to the top of the order in Adrian Newey's machinery, he will not want to retire until he has proved he can be competitive once again.

Formula 1 Driver Contract Lengths Driver Team Contract Length Lando Norris McLaren *2027 Oscar Piastri McLaren 2028 George Russell Mercedes 2026 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 2026 Max Verstappen Red Bull 2028 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 2026 Charles Leclerc Ferrari *2026 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 2027 Alex Albon Williams *2026 Carlos Sainz Williams 2026 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 2026 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 2026 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 2026 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 2026 Oliver Bearman Haas 2026 Esteban Ocon Haas 2026 Nico Hulkenberg Audi *2026 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi *2026 Pierre Gasly Alpine 2028 Franco Colapinto Alpine 2026 Sergio Perez Cadillac *2026 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac *2026

*An asterisk indicates that this driver's contract is set to run until at least the year given, if not longer, but that an official end date may not have been given publicly due to the announcement simply stating a 'multi-year contract' had been awarded.

