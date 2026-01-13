F1 team announce driver exit ahead of 2026 season
F1 team announce driver exit ahead of 2026 season
Alpine F1 team have confirmed that Jack Doohan has left the team, following an axe during the 2025 season.
Doohan took to the grid in 2025 in what was supposed to be his rookie season, taking up a full-time role with the Enstone-based outfit. However, Doohan was axed after just six races and replaced by Franco Colapinto.
The Australian racer then spent the rest of the 2025 season away from racing, while still being a part of Alpine's driver pool. However, he has now left that as he looks to get back into a full-time race seat.
Alpine took to X to confirm the news: "BWT Alpine Formula One Team confirms it has reached a mutual agreement with Jack Doohan to not continue his driving services with the team for the 2026 FIA Formula 1 world championship season and allow him to pursue other career opportunities.
"Jack became the first member of the Alpine Academy to graduate into a race seat with the team when he made his grand prix debut at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
What’s next for Jack Doohan?
Having sat out the remainder of the 2025 season, Doohan then took part in a post-season Super Formula test, with a move to the series a likely option for the 22-year-old.
However, in the post-season test at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan, he crashed out at the same corner three days in a row, unable to negotiate the notoriously difficult Degner 1 section of the track.
Nevertheless, it seems as though a move to the series is likely for 2026, and that could really reinvigorate his career, with a title fight in that particular series working wonders for both Liam Lawson and Ayumu Iwasa's racing careers in the last few years.
On top of this, Doohan has been linked with a reserve driver role at Haas for 2026, as part of their new partnership with Toyota, with Doohan's test coming with the Toyota-sponsored Kondo Racing team.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton retirement verdict revealed by F1 insider
Related
Latest News
F1 event labelled 'PATHETIC' as fans shut out
- 4 minutes ago
F1 team announce driver exit ahead of 2026 season
- 1 hour ago
Cadillac to believe in own abilities during debut season
- Yesterday 23:00
Max Verstappen issued farewell ahead of 2026 switch
- Yesterday 20:58
Sergio Perez reveals Mercedes transfer foiled by Lewis Hamilton switch
- Yesterday 19:00
Max Verstappen opens up on 'more serious' racing exploits away from F1
- Yesterday 17:01
Most read
Christian Horner linked with full takeover ambitions at F1 team
- 29 december
Lewis Hamilton exit least of Ferrari worries: Here's how nightmare could get worse
- 1 january
How worried is Red Bull about Max Verstappen’s exit clause? Boss responds
- 28 december
NASCAR driver and commentator posts vacation photo of trip to 'Holy Land'
- 28 december
F1 champion Max Verstappen compared to legendary Michael Schumacher
- 4 january
RAM unveils Dana White-led TV show to pick 2026 NASCAR driver
- 9 january