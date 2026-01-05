Cadillac F1 team sign former Ferrari driver

Change your timezone:

Cadillac F1 team have announced the signing of a former Ferrari driver.

Zhou Guanyu spent last season as Ferrari's reserve driver behind Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc but, after leaving that team, he has now joined Cadillac as their reserve driver for the 2026 season.

Zhou previously raced full-time in F1 for three seasons with Sauber, but was axed in 2024 and opted to head into the reserve driver role at Ferrari.

Now, the Chinese racer has landed another F1 role, taking up a reserve driver position with the new Cadillac team for the 2026 season.

Zhou will be reunited with his former Sauber team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who alongside Sergio Perez makes up the team's driver lineup for their first season in the sport.

Zhou Guanyu joins Cadillac as reserve driver

Speaking in an official press release about his new role, Zhou said: "I am delighted to join the Cadillac Formula 1 team as a reserve driver ahead of its Formula 1 debut.

"This is one of the biggest and most exciting new projects that the sport has ever seen. I have worked with both Graeme [Lowdon] and Valtteri [Bottas] for many years in various capacities, so joining the team feels like rejoining family.

"Having had recent experience on track and in developing the cars off track, I know I can add huge value to the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, and I am looking forward to supporting them the best way that I can."

Meanwhile team principal Graeme Lowdon said of Zhou's signing: "Our process for selecting a reserve driver has been as thorough as the search for our race drivers.

"We wanted a candidate who had recent F1 driving experience, is prepared to work hard as part of a team and understands the challenges of developing a car throughout the season. Zhou fits the bill perfectly.

"He will be a great asset to us as we go racing in 2026 and we look forward to him being an integral part of our team."

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton retirement verdict revealed by F1 insider

Related