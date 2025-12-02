Lewis Hamilton begs reporters to criticize Qatar Grand Prix

Change your timezone:

Lewis Hamilton has admitted he 'hopes' that F1 media will come down hard on the viewing spectacle of the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix.

The circuit is famously a drivers' favorite in free practice and qualifying, but a nightmare once cars are actually fighting each other for position on track.

The seven-time world champion revealed after the race that he had brought forward suggestions for improving the quality of racing at the track at the drivers' briefing, only to be told they 'hadn't thought of that'.

The lack of overtaking spots led to Hamilton comparing the track to Monaco – a track beloved by the drivers, until they have to actually race other cars on it.

Hamilton to FIA: What are you doing?

“The pit lane is 26 seconds. If you go to the end of the pit lane, there’s a long space that’s just unnecessary to be in a pit lane, so you can pull that earlier. It starts super early, so you could squeeze it down to be shorter.”

He continued: “We’ve got these 25 lap maximum on these tyres, so, I mean, it’s one of the worst races. It’s probably the worst race for us to go to when you can’t overtake.

“And so, [it’s a] beautiful place, and really well-hosted. But they’ve got to come up with some other solution, because that ... hopefully you write how bad that race was probably to watch. I imagine it’s pretty bad to watch.

"It’s so fast, that track, it’s a phenomenal track to drive, and it’s very, very fast, it’s just, unfortunately, like Monaco.”

