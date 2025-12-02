Lewis Hamilton begs reporters to criticize Qatar Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton begs reporters to criticize Qatar Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton has admitted he 'hopes' that F1 media will come down hard on the viewing spectacle of the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix.
The circuit is famously a drivers' favorite in free practice and qualifying, but a nightmare once cars are actually fighting each other for position on track.
The seven-time world champion revealed after the race that he had brought forward suggestions for improving the quality of racing at the track at the drivers' briefing, only to be told they 'hadn't thought of that'.
The lack of overtaking spots led to Hamilton comparing the track to Monaco – a track beloved by the drivers, until they have to actually race other cars on it.
Hamilton to FIA: What are you doing?
“The pit lane is 26 seconds. If you go to the end of the pit lane, there’s a long space that’s just unnecessary to be in a pit lane, so you can pull that earlier. It starts super early, so you could squeeze it down to be shorter.”
He continued: “We’ve got these 25 lap maximum on these tyres, so, I mean, it’s one of the worst races. It’s probably the worst race for us to go to when you can’t overtake.
“And so, [it’s a] beautiful place, and really well-hosted. But they’ve got to come up with some other solution, because that ... hopefully you write how bad that race was probably to watch. I imagine it’s pretty bad to watch.
"It’s so fast, that track, it’s a phenomenal track to drive, and it’s very, very fast, it’s just, unfortunately, like Monaco.”
READ MORE: Hamilton got just one piece of advice before his Ferrari move
Related
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton delivers perfect 'oh s***' response to F1 title twist
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton begs reporters to criticize Qatar Grand Prix
- Today 18:53
Max Verstappen's NEW team-mate announced as F1 star brutally sacked
- Today 16:34
Red Bull 'sincerely regret' role in Kimi Antonelli abuse online
- Today 00:04
F1 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weather: Latest forecast today from Yas Marina
- Yesterday 20:12
F1 2025 Standings: McLaren disaster sets up Max Verstappen showdown in Abu Dhabi
- Yesterday 17:06
Most read
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Disaster for Max Verstappen as Oscar Piastri surges back to pole
- 28 november
Fernando Alonso urges FIA to reconsider Las Vegas GP after raising safety concerns
- 26 november
NASCAR Cup Series champions: The definitive list from Red Byron to Kyle Larson
- 28 november
F1 boss claims current drivers may be best in sport's history
- 16 november
NASCAR has made major change to 'Kyle Busch rule' ahead of 2026
- 20 november
NASCAR team owner set to sue over ‘defamatory’ comments
- 25 november