Qatar Grand Prix, 2024

F1 Qualifying Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Sam Cook
With heart rates just about back to normal after Saturday morning's sprint race, it's time to ramp right back up again for grand prix qualifying.

While the sprint race did see a smattering of points handed out, it's the 57-lap main event on Sunday which could decide the championship.

Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris - who can win the title this weekend - will all be battling it out to see who can take pole position in Qatar, and grab that advantage going into the all-important race.

Norris has taken the last three pole positions, and that is what has put him in such a strong position to turn the tables on his team-mate Piastri in recent events.

However, Verstappen can now smell a fifth world championship title, and is currently tied on poles with Norris throughout the season (seven).

You will not want to miss grand prix qualifying at the Lusail International Circuit!

What time is F1 qualifying today?

With just the crucial session taking place at the Qatar Grand Prix ahead of Sunday's race, qualifying gets underway at 9pm local time (AST).

This means that the session gets underway at 1pm (ET) in the United States.

Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:

Qualifying start times - Saturday, November 29

Local Time (AST): 9pm
United States Eastern (ET):1pm
United States Central (CT):12 noon
United States Mountain (MT):11am
United States Pacific (PT):10am

TV and live streaming options

In the United States, this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix sessions will be shown live on ESPN.

Qualifying is set to be shown live on ESPNEWS and the ESPN App, with coverage getting underway at 12:55pm ET.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

F1 international broadcasters

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Mexico: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
India: FanCode
Latin America: ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

