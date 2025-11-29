F1 Qualifying Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Change your timezone:

With heart rates just about back to normal after Saturday morning's sprint race, it's time to ramp right back up again for grand prix qualifying.

While the sprint race did see a smattering of points handed out, it's the 57-lap main event on Sunday which could decide the championship.

Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris - who can win the title this weekend - will all be battling it out to see who can take pole position in Qatar, and grab that advantage going into the all-important race.

Norris has taken the last three pole positions, and that is what has put him in such a strong position to turn the tables on his team-mate Piastri in recent events.

However, Verstappen can now smell a fifth world championship title, and is currently tied on poles with Norris throughout the season (seven).

You will not want to miss grand prix qualifying at the Lusail International Circuit!

What time is F1 qualifying today?

With just the crucial session taking place at the Qatar Grand Prix ahead of Sunday's race, qualifying gets underway at 9pm local time (AST).

This means that the session gets underway at 1pm (ET) in the United States.

Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:

Qualifying start times - Saturday, November 29

Local Time (AST): 9pm

United States Eastern (ET):1pm

United States Central (CT):12 noon

United States Mountain (MT):11am

United States Pacific (PT):10am



TV and live streaming options

In the United States, this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix sessions will be shown live on ESPN.

Qualifying is set to be shown live on ESPNEWS and the ESPN App, with coverage getting underway at 12:55pm ET.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

F1 international broadcasters

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL

France: Canal+

Mexico: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

India: FanCode

Latin America: ESPN



F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

Related