F1 Qualifying Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
F1 Qualifying Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
With heart rates just about back to normal after Saturday morning's sprint race, it's time to ramp right back up again for grand prix qualifying.
While the sprint race did see a smattering of points handed out, it's the 57-lap main event on Sunday which could decide the championship.
Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris - who can win the title this weekend - will all be battling it out to see who can take pole position in Qatar, and grab that advantage going into the all-important race.
Norris has taken the last three pole positions, and that is what has put him in such a strong position to turn the tables on his team-mate Piastri in recent events.
However, Verstappen can now smell a fifth world championship title, and is currently tied on poles with Norris throughout the season (seven).
You will not want to miss grand prix qualifying at the Lusail International Circuit!
What time is F1 qualifying today?
With just the crucial session taking place at the Qatar Grand Prix ahead of Sunday's race, qualifying gets underway at 9pm local time (AST).
This means that the session gets underway at 1pm (ET) in the United States.
Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:
Qualifying start times - Saturday, November 29
Local Time (AST): 9pm
United States Eastern (ET):1pm
United States Central (CT):12 noon
United States Mountain (MT):11am
United States Pacific (PT):10am
TV and live streaming options
In the United States, this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix sessions will be shown live on ESPN.
Qualifying is set to be shown live on ESPNEWS and the ESPN App, with coverage getting underway at 12:55pm ET.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.
F1 international broadcasters
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Mexico: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
India: FanCode
Latin America: ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
Related
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 53 minutes ago
F1 Sprint Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 03:05
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Disaster for Max Verstappen as Oscar Piastri surges back to pole
- Yesterday 19:33
F1 Results Today: Piastri and Norris fire warning shot to Max Verstappen in title battle
- Yesterday 15:54
Max Verstappen hints at F1 exit if 2026 fears confirmed
- Yesterday 17:29
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Qatar Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Yesterday 13:01
Most read
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Disaster for Max Verstappen as Oscar Piastri surges back to pole
- Yesterday 19:33
Lewis Hamilton hits out at penalty decision after Brazilian Grand Prix disaster
- 10 november
Ferrari boss tells Hamilton and Leclerc: Shut up and drive
- 10 november
NASCAR Cup Series champions: The definitive list from Red Byron to Kyle Larson
- Yesterday 12:20
F1 boss claims current drivers may be best in sport's history
- 16 november
NASCAR has made major change to 'Kyle Busch rule' ahead of 2026
- 20 november