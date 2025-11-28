Max Verstappen hints at F1 exit if 2026 fears confirmed

Change your timezone:

Max Verstappen has reignited concerns about his future in F1, admitting that he might quit the sport before his current contract expires.

Next year will see one of the biggest rule shake-ups in the sport's history, with the landscape going into 2026 looking unsettled.

Red Bull are still expected to deliver a strong car, but the absence of legendary designer Adrian Newey has raised some questions about whether Verstappen will be at the very top of the standings with the reworked machinery.

The Dutchman has once again hinted that he could be on the outs before the end of his contract in 2028 if – as is eminently possible – he struggles to be competitive in a car which some drivers have already complained about the performance of.

Verstappen: If it sucks, hit da bricks

“Winning seven titles is not on my mind. I know that there are three more years after this one, so it could be possible, but it is not something I need to do before I leave the sport. I can leave the sport easily tomorrow.

“I have a lot of other passions; other racing categories, I want to spend more time with the family, and live off my own schedule. And in my mind I know if I close the chapter, it is closed. I don’t see myself stopping and coming back. Once I stop, I really stop.”

While he claims not to be thinking about it, Verstappen could take a step closer to a fifth consecutive title in Qatar this weekend, currently sitting just 24 points behind leader Lando Norris.

READ MORE: Hamilton got just one piece of advice before his Ferrari move

Related