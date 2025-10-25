F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen dominates in updated Red Bull as title battle moves to Mexico

Change your timezone:

FP2 at the Mexican Grand Prix saw the driver lineup return to normal, as nine stars returned to their cars after being replaced by rookies earlier in the day.

Red Bull brought more updates than any other team this weekend, and Max Verstappen hopped back into his RB21 to set the fastest time of the day, continuing the imperious form which has seen him slash Oscar Piastri's championship lead in half in recent races.

Of the title-battling McLaren drivers, Lando Norris put in a reasonable time to go fourth fastest, but a sloppy qualifying simulation run from championship-leading Piastri was only enough for 12th on the timing boards as he fights desperately to keep his head above water in the three-way battle.

Charles Leclerc followed up his session-leading lap in FP1 with the second best time of the afternoon in FP2, sending something of a warning to the challengers that Sunday's race may not be all about them.

F1 FP2 Results: Mexican Grand Prix 2025

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Practice continues in Mexico with FP3 on Saturday, October 25 at 11:30am (local time) and 1:30pm (ET). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch in select locations click here.

