F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen dominates in updated Red Bull as title battle moves to Mexico
F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen dominates in updated Red Bull as title battle moves to Mexico
FP2 at the Mexican Grand Prix saw the driver lineup return to normal, as nine stars returned to their cars after being replaced by rookies earlier in the day.
Red Bull brought more updates than any other team this weekend, and Max Verstappen hopped back into his RB21 to set the fastest time of the day, continuing the imperious form which has seen him slash Oscar Piastri's championship lead in half in recent races.
Of the title-battling McLaren drivers, Lando Norris put in a reasonable time to go fourth fastest, but a sloppy qualifying simulation run from championship-leading Piastri was only enough for 12th on the timing boards as he fights desperately to keep his head above water in the three-way battle.
Charles Leclerc followed up his session-leading lap in FP1 with the second best time of the afternoon in FP2, sending something of a warning to the challengers that Sunday's race may not be all about them.
F1 FP2 Results: Mexican Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:17.392s
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.153s
|3
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.174s
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.251s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.300s
|6
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.437s
|7
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.491s
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.546s
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.547s
|10
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.562s
|11
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.826s
|12
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.840s
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+0.874s
|14
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.889s
|15
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+0.931s
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+0.956s
|17
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|+1.050s
|18
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.329s
|19
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.463s
|20
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.802s
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
Practice continues in Mexico with FP3 on Saturday, October 25 at 11:30am (local time) and 1:30pm (ET). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch in select locations click here.
READ MORE: F1 Practice Today: Mexico Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Related
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Norris dominates Mexico GP as stewards make controversial safety car call
- Yesterday 23:05
Helmut Marko dismisses rival theory about Red Bull car
- Yesterday 20:48
F1 Race Today: Mexico Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Yesterday 19:51
F1 2025 Standings: How far is Verstappen behind Piastri and Norris ahead of Mexican GP?
- Yesterday 18:02
F1 champion Max Verstappen admits Red Bull have 'no pace' ahead of Mexico Grand Prix
- Yesterday 16:01
F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen title charge hits obstacle after disastrous session
- Yesterday 00:26
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen dominates McLarens to wrench title race wide open
- 19 october
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen throws down title gauntlet at COTA
- 17 october
NASCAR Cup Series driver shares health update after scary Talladega moment
- 20 october
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari replacement could come from McLaren
- 10 october
73-year-old NASCAR driver issues $75,000 plea as vehicle goes up in flames at Talladega
- 18 october
NASCAR star Chase Elliott gets brutally honest after playoff-damaging wreck at Talladega
- 20 october