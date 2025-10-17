close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Max Verstappen

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen throws down title gauntlet at COTA

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen throws down title gauntlet at COTA

Chris Deeley
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen posted yet another reminder that he can't be ruled out of the F1 title race this year, taking sprint pole at the United States Grand Prix for the third year in a row.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, his rivals for the title, qualified second and third respectively ahead of surprise package Nico Hulkenberg in the Sauber, who ran strongly all day.

Meanwhile, Yuki Tsunoda's Red Bull annus horribilis continued in Austin, getting eliminated from sprint qualifying in the first part of the session.

A horrible pit lane traffic jam saw three drivers sent out too late to make it around to the start-finish line to start their final flying laps, with Tsunoda among them as he locked himself into 18th for Saturday's sprint race.

The title-challenging trio of Norris, Verstappen and Piastri dominated the entire session, setting the first, second and third best times respectively in both SQ1 and SQ2 to lay down an early marker.

Ferrari stars Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton both struggled mightily for pace, squeezing through SQ2 in eighth and tenth respectively after the former was 13th fastest in SQ1 – finishing SQ3 in exactly the same order they finished the previous session.

READ MORE: American track dropped as F1 confirm 2026 sprint schedule

F1 Qualifying Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Time/Status
1Max VerstappenRed Bull1:32.143
2Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.071s
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.380s
4Nico HulkenbergSauber+0.502s
5George RussellMercedes+0.745s
6Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.767s
7Carlos SainzWilliams+0.768s
8Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.892s
9Alex AlbonWilliams+0.956s
10Charles LeclercFerrari+0.961s
11Kimi AntonelliMercedesOUT IN SQ2
12Isack HadjarRacing BullsOUT IN SQ2
13Pierre GaslyAlpineOUT IN SQ2
14Lance StrollAston MartinOUT IN SQ2
15Liam LawsonRacing BullsOUT IN SQ2
16Ollie BearmanHaasOUT IN SQ1
17Franco ColapintoAlpineOUT IN SQ1
18Yuki TsunodaRed BullOUT IN SQ1
19Esteban OconHaasOUT IN SQ1
20Gabriel BortoletoSauberOUT IN SQ1

How does F1 sprint qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of SQ1, with a further five eliminated after SQ2.

Then, SQ3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen reveals reason he'd make Ferrari F1 switch

Related

Formula 1

Latest News

NASCAR champion Kyle Busch hails wife Samantha after ‘momentous’ White House visit
NASCAR

NASCAR champion Kyle Busch hails wife Samantha after ‘momentous’ White House visit

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Ferrari suffer early disaster as McLarens separated by surprise name
Formula 1

F1 Results Today: Ferrari suffer early disaster as McLarens separated by surprise name

  • Yesterday 20:53
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: US Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1

F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: US Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Yesterday 17:05
F1 announces blockbuster $750 MILLION US broadcast deal
Formula 1

F1 announces blockbuster $750 MILLION US broadcast deal

  • Yesterday 15:35
NASCAR star Shane van Gisbergen reveals one of 'craziest parts' of oval racing
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star Shane van Gisbergen reveals one of 'craziest parts' of oval racing

  • Yesterday 15:04
NASCAR champion goes off about school issue that drives parents mad
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR champion goes off about school issue that drives parents mad

  • Yesterday 14:28
More news

Most read

McLaren spotted celebrating championship win without Oscar Piastri in Singapore
2.500+ views

McLaren spotted celebrating championship win without Oscar Piastri in Singapore

  • 6 october
 F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen throws down title gauntlet at COTA
2.500+ views

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen throws down title gauntlet at COTA

  • Yesterday 00:32
 F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren dominance wavers as Verstappen claws back into title race
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren dominance wavers as Verstappen claws back into title race

  • 4 october
 Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari replacement could come from McLaren

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari replacement could come from McLaren

  • 10 october
 NASCAR champion's trophies sold online after 'LIES'

NASCAR champion's trophies sold online after 'LIES'

  • 28 september
 NASCAR star overcomes major penalty with landmark result

NASCAR star overcomes major penalty with landmark result

  • 30 september

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x