﻿
F1 Practice Today: United States Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Sheona Mountford
Piastri smiling in McLaren team kit in front of US flag-themed background

F1 makes its second of three visits to the US this week, arriving at COTA for a sprint race weekend.

The last race of the season in Singapore saw McLaren win the constructors' title, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finishing just third and fourth after some in-team shenanigans.

Glory belonged to Mercedes and George Russell however, after the Brit clinched his fifth career victory at the Singapore GP ahead of rival Max Verstappen, who finished second.

With just the drivers' championship left to play for, could Verstappen and Russell disrupt the McLaren party and continue to steal vital race victories from Norris and Piastri?

Alongside the intensifying title fight, the FIA have declared the US GP a heat hazard on a weekend with double the competitive sessions. As the sprint returns, the grid have one practice session to acclimatise to the heat and the track, before they launch straight into sprint qualifying on Friday.

Here is how you can catch all of Friday's action, wherever you are.

READ MORE: American track dropped as F1 confirm 2026 sprint schedule

F1 Practice times - United States Grand Prix

The one and only practice session will get underway today (Friday, October 17, 2025) with FP1 at 1:30pm ET.

Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:

Local time (CT): 12:30pm
United States Eastern (ET): 1:30pm
United States Central (CT): 12:30pm
United States Mountain (MT): 11:30am
United States Pacific (PT): 10:30am

TV and live streaming options

In the United States, this weekend's US Grand Prix qualifying action is being shown live on ESPN.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen reveals reason he'd make Ferrari F1 switch

F1 international broadcasters

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
India: FanCode
Latin America: ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

READ MORE: Toto Wolff admits he 'wanted to quit' F1 during Hamilton years

