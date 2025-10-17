F1 Practice Today: United States Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Change your timezone:

F1 makes its second of three visits to the US this week, arriving at COTA for a sprint race weekend.

The last race of the season in Singapore saw McLaren win the constructors' title, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finishing just third and fourth after some in-team shenanigans.

Glory belonged to Mercedes and George Russell however, after the Brit clinched his fifth career victory at the Singapore GP ahead of rival Max Verstappen, who finished second.

With just the drivers' championship left to play for, could Verstappen and Russell disrupt the McLaren party and continue to steal vital race victories from Norris and Piastri?

Alongside the intensifying title fight, the FIA have declared the US GP a heat hazard on a weekend with double the competitive sessions. As the sprint returns, the grid have one practice session to acclimatise to the heat and the track, before they launch straight into sprint qualifying on Friday.

Here is how you can catch all of Friday's action, wherever you are.

F1 Practice times - United States Grand Prix

The one and only practice session will get underway today (Friday, October 17, 2025) with FP1 at 1:30pm ET.

Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:

Local time (CT): 12:30pm

United States Eastern (ET): 1:30pm

United States Central (CT): 12:30pm

United States Mountain (MT): 11:30am

United States Pacific (PT): 10:30am



TV and live streaming options

In the United States, this weekend's US Grand Prix qualifying action is being shown live on ESPN.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

F1 international broadcasters

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL

France: Canal+

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

India: FanCode

Latin America: ESPN



F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

