Mercedes officially reveal F1 driver lineup for 2026 season

Mercedes have confirmed their much-discussed driver lineup for the 2026 F1 season.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli have spent most of the season driving on contracts which could have seen them leave at the end of the season, but have now been tied down for at least next year.

Earlier this year, Wolff made no secret of his attempts to sign reigning champion Max Verstappen to the Silver Arrows instead, and even after the Dutchman confirmed his seat at Red Bull for 2026, no news of Russell's future followed.

Though Wolff maintained he was set on retaining his driver duo, the pair have persisted without an official contract extension, until now.

The Brackley-based outfit announced the long-expected decision on Wednesday, writing: "It's official. We are delighted to confirm that George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will continue as the team’s driver line-up into 2026."

In a post to his own social media accounts, the Russell added: "2026, let’s do this. Really proud to be continuing our journey together Mercedes AMG F1."

Team principal Wolff broke his silence on the contract news, adding an explanation for why it took so long to announce the worst-kept secret in the sport: "Confirming our driver line-up was always just a matter of when, not if," he said.

“We wanted to take our time, handle the negotiations properly and make sure everyone, on all sides, was happy. I'm pleased we have done that.

“George and Kimi have proved a strong pairing and we're excited to continue our journey together. Our focus is now on the final six races of the year, as we fight for second in the constructors', and onwards to 2026 and a new era in F1.”

Following the drawn out contract saga, Russell issued a statement of relief, and following the news, said: "I am really proud to be continuing our journey together."

"Next year will mark my 10th since I signed with Mercedes back in 2017. It has been such a long and successful partnership with the team so far and I can’t wait to see what lies ahead, particularly as we embark on one of the largest regulation changes in the sport’s history next year.

"We are all incredibly focused on making that a success and, for me personally, building on what has been my strongest season in F1 to date."

However, it is those regulations changes next season which could prove instrumental in whether Russell in particular retains his seat beyond next year.

It is widely believed that the 2026 regulations change will reset the competitive field and if Mercedes look strong next season, they could finally prove to be an attractive destination or Verstappen.

The four-time champion has maintained that he would ideally stay with Red Bull until the end of his F1 career, but Wolff maintains he would not be doing his job if he didn't try to sign a champion to his team, with that signing still not off the cards for 2027.

