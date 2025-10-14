F1 star shares grim details about heavy Miami wreck
Haas F1 star Esteban Ocon has revealed some scary behind-the-scenes details about a violent wreck he had at the Miami Grand Prix in 2022.
Racing with his former team, Alpine, at the time, the one-time grand prix winner was involved in a heavy crash in FP3 in Florida that year, which was the first F1 race to be held at the Miami International Autodrome.
Ocon hit the concrete barriers in an incident that didn't involve any other drivers, and has now opened up on the amount of G-force that was exerted on his body during the incident.
Whilst the Frenchman claims 'it's not that impressive' in terms of a crash, such force being exerted onto his body had some scary consequences.
Ocon on 2022 Miami GP crash
"I’ve had some big crashes," Ocon told French YouTube channel Legend. "Touch wood, those crashes have never been too violent, despite some of them exceeding 40G and nearly knocking me out.
"Sometimes my eyesight got blurry, or I had a headache for three, four days.
"I took 42G. For people who want to see that crash, it’s not that impressive, but I hit a concrete wall.
"That was in Miami, in FP3, in 2022. I went off, I hit the wall. I hit both my knees and could barely walk afterwards.
"I remember, the next morning, I was in the shower and I collapsed. I lost my balance and fell. I was not well at all."
Despite the incidents, Ocon started the race in the cockpit, finishing eighth after starting at the back of the field.
However, that also came at a concerning cost: "I managed, starting from last, to finish eighth in that race. I was peeing red, that was not great."
