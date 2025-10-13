F1 team reveal only driver who could dislodge current star

Change your timezone:

An F1 boss has opened up on the only driver currently in the picture to replace one of his current lineup.

Alpine boss Steve Nielsen was discussing Franco Coloapinto's future, with his complete lack of points this year putting his spot on the team in understandable jeopardy.

Australian rookie Jack Doohan was given just six race weekends to try and prove his worth, while Colapinto has already had double that amount, and there has been lots of speculation surrounding his position alongside Pierre Gasly.

Alpine are currently sat down in last position in the constructors' championship, and 2026 is set to be a huge year for them, with new regulations sweeping into the sport which may just provide an opportunity to make ground on their rivals.

Nevertheless, Colapinto's performances have improved in the last few race weekends, and he has been closer to his much more experienced team-mate Gasly, even outqualifying him at the last three races.

Now, Nielsen has revealed what Colapinto needs to do to keep his seat, and the only driver who could potentially be in the frame to replace the Argentine for 2026.

"Honestly, it's no secret, Nielsen told F1 media. "Drivers are measured against their team-mate first.

"Pierre is a very experienced driver. We measure Franco against Pierre. And he's done a really good job in the last three races. If that continues, I see no reason why he can't stay in the seat but that decision is still some way away yet."

Nielsen also confirmed that Paul Aron is in the mix for the seat, adding 'whether anybody else is, I don't think so at the moment'.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen reveals reason he'd make Ferrari F1 switch

Who is Paul Aron?

Aron currently undertakes work as Alpine’s test and reserve driver, helping the team back at the factory at Enstone and will also be available to jump in the car should Gasly or Colapinto be unable to compete in a grand prix.

The 21-year-old earned himself a spot within Alpine’s reserve driver lineup after finishing third in the 2024 Formula 2 season, behind current F1 stars Gabriel Bortoleto and Isack Hadjar.

Aron has actually competed alongside Bortoleto at Sauber this season, being loaned out by Alpine to help Sauber to fulfil their rookie driver quota for practice sessions.

In 2025, Aron has taken part in three FP1 sessions, at the British and Hungarian grands prix with Sauber, and at the Italian GP with Alpine.

READ MORE: American track dropped as F1 confirm 2026 sprint schedule

Related