F1 team disqualified at Singapore Grand Prix after technical failure

An F1 team's drivers have been disqualified from qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix after a post-session inspection.

Williams' Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz were referred to the race stewards after the session when their cars were found to contravene the regulations, after provisionally qualifying 12th and 13th.

According to the stewards' ruling, the rear wings of the cars was found to be noncompliant with the technical regulations, noting 'the DRS in the state of deployment exceeded the maximum limit of 85 mm on both sides of the rear wing outer area'.

Williams claimed that their own measurements prior to qualifying had shown their rear wing to be in compliance with the regulations, but did not challenge the FIA's measurements or ruling.

Having now officially failed to qualify for the race, the pair will need special dispensation to start the race – which they are expected to receive in plenty of time.

Sainz and Albon disqualified at Singapore Grand Prix

Fortunately for those looking for precedent as to what will happen to Albon and Sainz on Sunday, Esteban Ocon was disqualified from qualifying the very last time out in Azerbaijan. He was forced to start the race from the pits.

In a statement released shortly after the ruling was handed down, team principal James Vowles said: “This is bitterly disappointing for the team and we are urgently investigating how this happened.

“At no point were we seeking a performance advantage and the rear wings had passed our own checks earlier in the day, but there is only one measurement that matters and we fully accept the FIA ruling.

“We have a car capable of scoring points here this weekend and will do everything we can to fight from the back of the grid tomorrow, and will immediately review our processes to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

