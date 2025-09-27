NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Kansas start time, schedule, TV channel, and live stream

Change your timezone:

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series hits Kansas Speedway today - Saturday, September 27 - and we've got all of the details you need ahead of the action.

Today's race is the second of the Xfinity Series postseason, with drivers still looking for the first win-and-in after part-timer Aric Almirola won last time out at Bristol.

This weekend's Kansas Lottery 300 will be the second playoff race in the career of Connor Zilisch, who came into the postseason on an absolutely torrid run, the No. 88 car claiming victory in seven of the last eight regular season races.

Justin Allgaier is the closest to championship favorite Zilisch one race into the playoffs, but he has failed to win in a over dozen races – a hint at how dominant the JR Motorsports teenager has really been.

With that said, let's get into the all-important details that you came here for!

What time is the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Today's Xfinity Series race at Kansas is set to start at 4pm ET. Qualifying will take place earlier in the day at 11:35am ET.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 4pm

United States (CT): 3pm

United States (MT): 2pm

United States (PT): 1pm



What TV channel is the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on today?

Today's race will be broadcast live on the CW, with pre-race coverage getting underway at 3:30pm ET.

For those wanting to tune into the action via the radio, SiriusXM and MRN have the call.

Live stream options

Saturday night's race will be shown live on the CW, while there are also some streaming options available.

The CW channel is available on a number of streaming services, such as:

– fuboTV

– Hulu + Live TV

– DirecTV Stream

– YouTubeTV



Lineup

Here is the full NASCAR entry list for this weekend's Xfinity Series event. This will be updated once qualifying is complete on Saturday.

1. Sheldon Creed, No. 00, Haas Factory Team Ford

2. Carson Kvapil, No. 1, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

3. Jesse Love, No. 2, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

4. Parker Retzlaff, No. 4, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

5. Nick Leitz, No. 07, SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet

6. Justin Allgaier, No. 7, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

7. Sammy Smith, No. 8, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

8. Daniel Dye, No. 10, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

9. Brenden Queen, No. 11, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

10. Garrett Smithley, No. 14, SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet

11. Christian Eckes, No. 16, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

12. Rajah Caruth, No. 17, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

13. William Sawalich, No. 18, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

14. Justin Bonsignore, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15. Brandon Jones, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16. Austin Hill, No. 21, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

17. Patrick Staropoli, No. 24, Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

18. Harrison Burton, No. 25, AM Racing Ford

19. Dean Thompson, No. 26, Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

20. Jeb Burton, No. 27, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

21. Kyle Sieg, No. 28, RSS Racing Ford

22. Blaine Perkins, No. 31, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

23. Austin Green, No. 32, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

24. Glen Reen, No. 35, Joey Gase Motorsports Toyota

25. Ryan Sieg, No. 39, RSS Racing Ford

26. Sam Mayer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team Ford

27. Anthony Alfredo, No. 42, Young's Motorsports Chevrolet

28. Brennan Poole, No. 44, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

29. Mason Massey, No. 45, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

30. Nick Sanchez, No. 48, Big Machine Racing Chevrolet

31. Jeremy Clements, No. 51, Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet

32. Joey Gase, No. 53, Joey Gase Motorsports Ford

33. Taylor Gray, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

34. Leland Honeyman, No. 70, Cope Family Racing Chevrolet

35. Ryan Ellis, No. 71, DGM Racing Chevrolet

36. Kole Raz, No. 76, SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet

37. Connor Zilisch, No. 88, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

38. Josh Williams, No. 91, DGM Racing Chevrolet

39. Matt DiBenedetto, No. 99, Viking Motorsports Chevrolet



