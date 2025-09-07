F1 Race Today: Italian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Change your timezone:

Saturday at Monza saw Max Verstappen take a brilliant pole position for Sunday's F1 Italian Grand Prix, and here are all the details to help you watch along.

The Dutchman set the single fastest lap in F1 history to grab the first spot on the grid, averaging a staggering 164.484mph around the historic Italian track.

With Verstappen's Red Bull looking uncharacteristically quick, McLaren title contenders Norris and Oscar Piastri had to settle for lining up P2 and P3 respectively for the main event.

Home heroes Ferrari have their work cut out for them in front of the tifosi thanks to a P5 qualification for Lewis Hamilton, which will be converted into a P10 position on the starting grid thanks to a five-place penalty hanging over from last weekend's Dutch GP.

Charles Leclerc, on the other hand, is only starting from the second row having qualified P4, but fans of the Scuderia shouldn't lose hope just yet given that Leclerc managed to turn his P4 starting position into a victory at last year's race.

Here is what time and where you can watch the Italian GP wherever you are.

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday, September 7, 2025

The competitive action will get underway today (Sunday, September 7, 2025), with qualifying at 3pm local time (CEST), or 9am ET.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local Time (CEST): 3pm

United States Eastern (ET): 9am

United States Central (CT): 8am

United States Mountain (MT): 7am

United States Pacific (PT): 6am



TV and live streaming options

In the United States, this weekend's Italian Grand Prix is being shown live on ESPN2.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

F1 international broadcasters

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL

France: Canal+

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

India: FanCode

Latin America: ESPN



F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

