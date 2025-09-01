F1 star punished for speeding incident

Change your timezone:

A F1 star has been punished for speeding following the sport's return after the summer break.

F1 returned with a bang for the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, with several championship defining moments taking place.

Mercedes F1 driver Kimi Antonelli was dealt a rude awakening upon his return, picking up a fine for speeding after the race.

F1 may be home to the 20 fastest drivers on the planet, but that doesn't mean they also don't have to face the consequences for speeding!

Following a dismal race for the 19-year-old, the FIA announced that Antonelli had also picked up a five-second time penalty for speeding in the pit lane on Sunday, despite the fact that the speed had been increased for the race weekend at Zandvoort.

On a regular F1 weekend, the pit-lane speed limit would be set to 60 km/h, but ahead of the Dutch GP, the FIA and Pirelli announced that it had been raised to 80 km/h for the duration of this event.

READ MORE: F1 star set to serve FIA penalty more than a year after incident

Antonelli's nightmare Dutch Grand Prix

The FIA had already handed out two punishments to Antonelli for his actions during Sunday's race which saw him take out the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

Antonelli attempted to pass Leclerc heading into the banked Turn 3 in Sunday's race, instead ruling the Ferrari out of the race and triggering a safety car.

The Italian youngster was handed a 10-second time penalty and an additional two penalty points, but his punishments didn't end there.

The FIA found that Antonelli had sped in the pit lane after going 80.3 km/h, with an official verdict declaring: "Car 12 exceeded the pit lane speed limit which is set at 80 km/h for this event by 0.3 km/h."

"Decision: five-second time penalty"

After these penalties were applied, Antonelli finished way down the order in P16, unable to bring home points for Mercedes.

F1 RESULTS: Late drama as title contender OUT at Dutch Grand Prix

Related