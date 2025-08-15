close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
An image of NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin smiling

Denny Hamlin confirms NASCAR retirement plan

Denny Hamlin confirms NASCAR retirement plan

An image of NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin smiling

Change your timezone:

Denny Hamlin has doubled down on his NASCAR retirement plan as the hunt for that elusive Cup Series title moves towards its climax.

The 44-year-old Hamlin has claimed 58 Cup Series race wins, and he will go down as a legend of the sport when he does eventually call it a day. A championship is the only thing missing on his spectacular resume.

But he knows that time is now running short to achieve that final ambition - his current Joe Gibbs Racing contract runs through the 2026 season.

Hamlin has said before that this will likely be his last deal in the sport, and now he has confirmed that remains the case, in a question and answer session with The Athletic.

Journalist Jeff Gluck took Hamlin back to 2010 and a similar session, where Denny was again asked about a retirement date. His answer then was: “Probably until I’m 37 or 38 years old. There’s too much outside of racing to do this until I’m 50 or whatever".

Hamlin set for NASCAR farewell in 2026

After admitting/joking that he had missed the mark on that one, Hamlin talked about his state of mind right now when it comes to retirement. And while there is an element still of getting used to the idea, the end of 2026 is the current plan.

"I’m trying to settle my mind into it. How I feel somewhat confident is (at Indianapolis) I thought, ‘I’ve only got two more chances at this - damn it’. I’m preparing for that in my mind. I don’t know though.

"There could be tons of outside factors that change it, but I’m going to try to see this as the last one [contract].”

Hamlin has registered four Cup Series wins in 2025 and currently leads the playoff standings with a postseason berth clinched long ago.

Related

NASCAR Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 2026 The Athletic Jeff Gluck

Latest News

Formula 1

F1 boss rules out stunning Red Bull in-season driver swap

  • 30 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin confirms NASCAR retirement plan

  • 2 hours ago
Formula 1

Christian Horner officially terminated by Red Bull after July firing

  • Today 17:00
NASCAR

NASCAR star officially OUT of playoffs after horror wreck

  • Today 15:00
NASCAR Truck Series

NASCAR Truck Series Today: Richmond race and qualifying start times, TV channel, live stream and lineup

  • Today 14:30
NASCAR

NASCAR driver officially ruled out of Richmond race after wreck injury

  • Today 14:00
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole

  • 2 august
 F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders

  • 26 july
 NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

  • 27 july
 NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

  • 3 august
 Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star

Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star

  • 6 august
 NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen

NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen

  • 11 august

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x