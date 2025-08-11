close global

NASCAR confirm Kyle Larson demotion after Watkins Glen nightmare

NASCAR has confirmed the latest Cup Series standings following Sunday's race at Watkins Glen, and they do not make for great viewing if you are Kyle Larson.

The Hendrick Motorsports star suffered a torrid time in upstate New York, spinning early in the race and complaining of a lack of brakes, eventually heading to his garage for repairs and returning to the track 15 laps down on the leading car, ultimately finishing 39th.

Naturally, that poor finish has had massive consequences for Larson in the standings as he fights for the regular-season championship, with the driver of the No. 5 being demoted two spots from third to fifth following Sunday's race.

Joe Gibbs Racing duo Denny Hamlin were the duo to benefit, moving up to third and fourth, respectively. Larson now trails Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron at the top of the regular season standings by 85 points with just two races to go before the playoffs begin.

Talking of the playoffs, Tyler Reddick, Alex Bowman and Chris Buescher continue to occupy the three spots that remain up for grabs via points.

Ryan Preece is only 34 points behind Buescher with two races to go, whilst Kyle Busch is the next man up, although 102 points below the line, he realistically needs a win to make it.

With that said, let's take a look at both standings in full below.

NASCAR standings

Cup Series playoff standings after Watkins Glen

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team Wins +/- to Cut Line
1Denny Hamlin (11)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota4LOCKED IN
2Shane Van Gisbergen (88)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet4LOCKED IN
3Christopher Bell (20)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota3LOCKED IN
4Kyle Larson (5)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet3LOCKED IN
5William Byron (24)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet2LOCKED IN
6Chase Elliott (9)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet1LOCKED IN
7Ryan Blaney (12)Team Penske Ford1LOCKED IN
8Chase Briscoe (19)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota1LOCKED IN
9Bubba Wallace (23)23XI Racing Toyota1LOCKED IN
10Joey Logano (22)Team Penske Ford1LOCKED IN
11Ross Chastain (1)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet1LOCKED IN
12Austin Cindric (2)Team Penske Ford1LOCKED IN
13Josh Berry (21)Wood Brothers Racing Ford1LOCKED IN
14Tyler Reddick (45)23XI Racing Toyota0+117
15Alex Bowman (48)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet0+60
16Chris Buescher (17)RFK Racing Ford0+34
— Playoff Cut Line —
17Ryan Preece (60)RFK Racing Ford0-34
18Kyle Busch (8)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet0-102
19Ty Gibbs (54)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota0-125
20AJ Allmendinger (16)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet0-129
21Brad Keselowski (6)RFK Racing Ford0-153
22Carson Hocevar (77)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet0-156
23Erik Jones (43)Legacy Motor Club Toyota0-157
24Michael McDowell (71)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet0-160
25John H. Nemechek (42)Legacy Motor Club Toyota0-160
26Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47)HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet0-198
27Zane Smith (38)Front Row Motorsports Ford0-203
28Austin Dillon (3)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet0-212
29Daniel Suárez (99)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet0-225
30Justin Haley (7)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet0-230
31Todd Gilliland (34)Front Row Motorsports Ford0-242
32Ty Dillon (10)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet0-263
33Noah Gragson (4)Front Row Motorsports Ford0-319
34Cole Custer (41)Haas Factory Team Ford0-324
35Riley Herbst (35)23XI Racing Toyota0-331
36Cody Ware (51)Rick Ware Racing Ford0-455

Cup Series regular season standings after Watkins Glen

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team Points
1William Byron (24)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet812
2Chase Elliott (9)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet770
3Denny Hamlin (11)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota731
4Christopher Bell (20)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota727
5Kyle Larson (5)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet727
6Ryan Blaney (12)Team Penske Ford710
7Tyler Reddick (45)23XI Racing Toyota701
8Chase Briscoe (19)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota674
9Alex Bowman (48)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet644
10Chris Buescher (17)RFK Racing Ford618
11Bubba Wallace (23)23XI Racing Toyota610
12Ryan Preece (60)RFK Racing Ford584
13Joey Logano (22)Team Penske Ford583
14Ross Chastain (1)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet571
15Kyle Busch (8)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet516
16Austin Cindric (2)Team Penske Ford502
17Ty Gibbs (54)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota493
18AJ Allmendinger (16)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet489
19Brad Keselowski (6)RFK Racing Ford465
20Carson Hocevar (77)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet462
21Erik Jones (43)Legacy Motor Club Toyota461
22Michael McDowell (71)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet458
23John H. Nemechek (42)Legacy Motor Club Toyota458
24Josh Berry (21)Wood Brothers Racing Ford445
25Shane Van Gisbergen (88)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet441
26Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47)HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet420
27Zane Smith (38)Front Row Motorsports Ford415
28Austin Dillon (3)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet406
29Daniel Suárez (99)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet393
30Justin Haley (7)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet388
31Todd Gilliland (34)Front Row Motorsports Ford376
32Ty Dillon (10)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet355
33Noah Gragson (4)Front Row Motorsports Ford299
34Cole Custer (41)Haas Factory Team Ford294
35Riley Herbst (35)23XI Racing Toyota287
36Cody Ware (51)Rick Ware Racing Ford163

