NASCAR confirm Kyle Larson demotion after Watkins Glen nightmare
NASCAR has confirmed the latest Cup Series standings following Sunday's race at Watkins Glen, and they do not make for great viewing if you are Kyle Larson.
The Hendrick Motorsports star suffered a torrid time in upstate New York, spinning early in the race and complaining of a lack of brakes, eventually heading to his garage for repairs and returning to the track 15 laps down on the leading car, ultimately finishing 39th.
Naturally, that poor finish has had massive consequences for Larson in the standings as he fights for the regular-season championship, with the driver of the No. 5 being demoted two spots from third to fifth following Sunday's race.
Joe Gibbs Racing duo Denny Hamlin were the duo to benefit, moving up to third and fourth, respectively. Larson now trails Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron at the top of the regular season standings by 85 points with just two races to go before the playoffs begin.
Talking of the playoffs, Tyler Reddick, Alex Bowman and Chris Buescher continue to occupy the three spots that remain up for grabs via points.
Ryan Preece is only 34 points behind Buescher with two races to go, whilst Kyle Busch is the next man up, although 102 points below the line, he realistically needs a win to make it.
With that said, let's take a look at both standings in full below.
NASCAR standings
Cup Series playoff standings after Watkins Glen
|Pos
|Driver (Car No.)
|Team
|Wins
|+/- to Cut Line
|1
|Denny Hamlin (11)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|4
|LOCKED IN
|2
|Shane Van Gisbergen (88)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|4
|LOCKED IN
|3
|Christopher Bell (20)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|3
|LOCKED IN
|4
|Kyle Larson (5)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|3
|LOCKED IN
|5
|William Byron (24)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|2
|LOCKED IN
|6
|Chase Elliott (9)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|1
|LOCKED IN
|7
|Ryan Blaney (12)
|Team Penske Ford
|1
|LOCKED IN
|8
|Chase Briscoe (19)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|1
|LOCKED IN
|9
|Bubba Wallace (23)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|1
|LOCKED IN
|10
|Joey Logano (22)
|Team Penske Ford
|1
|LOCKED IN
|11
|Ross Chastain (1)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|1
|LOCKED IN
|12
|Austin Cindric (2)
|Team Penske Ford
|1
|LOCKED IN
|13
|Josh Berry (21)
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|1
|LOCKED IN
|14
|Tyler Reddick (45)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|0
|+117
|15
|Alex Bowman (48)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|0
|+60
|16
|Chris Buescher (17)
|RFK Racing Ford
|0
|+34
|— Playoff Cut Line —
|17
|Ryan Preece (60)
|RFK Racing Ford
|0
|-34
|18
|Kyle Busch (8)
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|0
|-102
|19
|Ty Gibbs (54)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|0
|-125
|20
|AJ Allmendinger (16)
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|0
|-129
|21
|Brad Keselowski (6)
|RFK Racing Ford
|0
|-153
|22
|Carson Hocevar (77)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|0
|-156
|23
|Erik Jones (43)
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|0
|-157
|24
|Michael McDowell (71)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|0
|-160
|25
|John H. Nemechek (42)
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|0
|-160
|26
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47)
|HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
|0
|-198
|27
|Zane Smith (38)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|0
|-203
|28
|Austin Dillon (3)
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|0
|-212
|29
|Daniel Suárez (99)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|0
|-225
|30
|Justin Haley (7)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|0
|-230
|31
|Todd Gilliland (34)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|0
|-242
|32
|Ty Dillon (10)
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|0
|-263
|33
|Noah Gragson (4)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|0
|-319
|34
|Cole Custer (41)
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|0
|-324
|35
|Riley Herbst (35)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|0
|-331
|36
|Cody Ware (51)
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|0
|-455
Cup Series regular season standings after Watkins Glen
|Pos
|Driver (Car No.)
|Team
|Points
|1
|William Byron (24)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|812
|2
|Chase Elliott (9)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|770
|3
|Denny Hamlin (11)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|731
|4
|Christopher Bell (20)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|727
|5
|Kyle Larson (5)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|727
|6
|Ryan Blaney (12)
|Team Penske Ford
|710
|7
|Tyler Reddick (45)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|701
|8
|Chase Briscoe (19)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|674
|9
|Alex Bowman (48)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|644
|10
|Chris Buescher (17)
|RFK Racing Ford
|618
|11
|Bubba Wallace (23)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|610
|12
|Ryan Preece (60)
|RFK Racing Ford
|584
|13
|Joey Logano (22)
|Team Penske Ford
|583
|14
|Ross Chastain (1)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|571
|15
|Kyle Busch (8)
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|516
|16
|Austin Cindric (2)
|Team Penske Ford
|502
|17
|Ty Gibbs (54)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|493
|18
|AJ Allmendinger (16)
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|489
|19
|Brad Keselowski (6)
|RFK Racing Ford
|465
|20
|Carson Hocevar (77)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|462
|21
|Erik Jones (43)
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|461
|22
|Michael McDowell (71)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|458
|23
|John H. Nemechek (42)
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|458
|24
|Josh Berry (21)
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|445
|25
|Shane Van Gisbergen (88)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|441
|26
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47)
|HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
|420
|27
|Zane Smith (38)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|415
|28
|Austin Dillon (3)
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|406
|29
|Daniel Suárez (99)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|393
|30
|Justin Haley (7)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|388
|31
|Todd Gilliland (34)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|376
|32
|Ty Dillon (10)
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|355
|33
|Noah Gragson (4)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|299
|34
|Cole Custer (41)
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|294
|35
|Riley Herbst (35)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|287
|36
|Cody Ware (51)
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|163
