NASCAR confirm Kyle Larson demotion after Watkins Glen nightmare

Change your timezone:

NASCAR has confirmed the latest Cup Series standings following Sunday's race at Watkins Glen, and they do not make for great viewing if you are Kyle Larson.

The Hendrick Motorsports star suffered a torrid time in upstate New York, spinning early in the race and complaining of a lack of brakes, eventually heading to his garage for repairs and returning to the track 15 laps down on the leading car, ultimately finishing 39th.

Naturally, that poor finish has had massive consequences for Larson in the standings as he fights for the regular-season championship, with the driver of the No. 5 being demoted two spots from third to fifth following Sunday's race.

Joe Gibbs Racing duo Denny Hamlin were the duo to benefit, moving up to third and fourth, respectively. Larson now trails Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron at the top of the regular season standings by 85 points with just two races to go before the playoffs begin.

Talking of the playoffs, Tyler Reddick, Alex Bowman and Chris Buescher continue to occupy the three spots that remain up for grabs via points.

Ryan Preece is only 34 points behind Buescher with two races to go, whilst Kyle Busch is the next man up, although 102 points below the line, he realistically needs a win to make it.

With that said, let's take a look at both standings in full below.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch issues damning verdict on rivals as Cup Series penalties confirmed

NASCAR standings

Cup Series playoff standings after Watkins Glen

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team Wins +/- to Cut Line 1 Denny Hamlin (11) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 LOCKED IN 2 Shane Van Gisbergen (88) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 4 LOCKED IN 3 Christopher Bell (20) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 LOCKED IN 4 Kyle Larson (5) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 LOCKED IN 5 William Byron (24) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 LOCKED IN 6 Chase Elliott (9) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 1 LOCKED IN 7 Ryan Blaney (12) Team Penske Ford 1 LOCKED IN 8 Chase Briscoe (19) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 1 LOCKED IN 9 Bubba Wallace (23) 23XI Racing Toyota 1 LOCKED IN 10 Joey Logano (22) Team Penske Ford 1 LOCKED IN 11 Ross Chastain (1) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 1 LOCKED IN 12 Austin Cindric (2) Team Penske Ford 1 LOCKED IN 13 Josh Berry (21) Wood Brothers Racing Ford 1 LOCKED IN 14 Tyler Reddick (45) 23XI Racing Toyota 0 +117 15 Alex Bowman (48) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 0 +60 16 Chris Buescher (17) RFK Racing Ford 0 +34 — Playoff Cut Line — 17 Ryan Preece (60) RFK Racing Ford 0 -34 18 Kyle Busch (8) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 0 -102 19 Ty Gibbs (54) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 0 -125 20 AJ Allmendinger (16) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 0 -129 21 Brad Keselowski (6) RFK Racing Ford 0 -153 22 Carson Hocevar (77) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 0 -156 23 Erik Jones (43) Legacy Motor Club Toyota 0 -157 24 Michael McDowell (71) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 0 -160 25 John H. Nemechek (42) Legacy Motor Club Toyota 0 -160 26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet 0 -198 27 Zane Smith (38) Front Row Motorsports Ford 0 -203 28 Austin Dillon (3) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 0 -212 29 Daniel Suárez (99) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 0 -225 30 Justin Haley (7) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 0 -230 31 Todd Gilliland (34) Front Row Motorsports Ford 0 -242 32 Ty Dillon (10) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 0 -263 33 Noah Gragson (4) Front Row Motorsports Ford 0 -319 34 Cole Custer (41) Haas Factory Team Ford 0 -324 35 Riley Herbst (35) 23XI Racing Toyota 0 -331 36 Cody Ware (51) Rick Ware Racing Ford 0 -455

Cup Series regular season standings after Watkins Glen

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team Points 1 William Byron (24) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 812 2 Chase Elliott (9) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 770 3 Denny Hamlin (11) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 731 4 Christopher Bell (20) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 727 5 Kyle Larson (5) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 727 6 Ryan Blaney (12) Team Penske Ford 710 7 Tyler Reddick (45) 23XI Racing Toyota 701 8 Chase Briscoe (19) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 674 9 Alex Bowman (48) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 644 10 Chris Buescher (17) RFK Racing Ford 618 11 Bubba Wallace (23) 23XI Racing Toyota 610 12 Ryan Preece (60) RFK Racing Ford 584 13 Joey Logano (22) Team Penske Ford 583 14 Ross Chastain (1) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 571 15 Kyle Busch (8) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 516 16 Austin Cindric (2) Team Penske Ford 502 17 Ty Gibbs (54) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 493 18 AJ Allmendinger (16) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 489 19 Brad Keselowski (6) RFK Racing Ford 465 20 Carson Hocevar (77) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 462 21 Erik Jones (43) Legacy Motor Club Toyota 461 22 Michael McDowell (71) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 458 23 John H. Nemechek (42) Legacy Motor Club Toyota 458 24 Josh Berry (21) Wood Brothers Racing Ford 445 25 Shane Van Gisbergen (88) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 441 26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet 420 27 Zane Smith (38) Front Row Motorsports Ford 415 28 Austin Dillon (3) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 406 29 Daniel Suárez (99) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 393 30 Justin Haley (7) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 388 31 Todd Gilliland (34) Front Row Motorsports Ford 376 32 Ty Dillon (10) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 355 33 Noah Gragson (4) Front Row Motorsports Ford 299 34 Cole Custer (41) Haas Factory Team Ford 294 35 Riley Herbst (35) 23XI Racing Toyota 287 36 Cody Ware (51) Rick Ware Racing Ford 163

READ MORE: NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen

Related