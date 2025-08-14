close global

Lewis Hamilton, Hungary GP, Ferrari, 2025, Generic

Lewis Hamilton criticized for having 'wrong attitude' at Ferrari

Change your timezone:

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has been criticized for having the 'wrong attitude' as he continues to struggle at Ferrari.

The seven-time F1 champion made the fairytale switch to the Scuderia ahead of the 2025 season, but so far, strong results have been hard to come by, and he has been outshone by teammate Charles Leclerc.

The 40-year-old faced his toughest battle yet at the Hungarian Grand Prix last time out, which was further compounded by the fact that Leclerc managed to drag his Ferrari to pole position.

Such an achievement, the first of the season for Leclerc, should have been eagerly welcomed at the Scuderia, but the fact that Hamilton could only qualify P12 at the wheel of his SF-25 demonstrated the drastic contrast between the two drivers' experiences so far this year.

Steiner: Hamilton has the wrong attitude

Speaking to the media in Budapest, the 40-year-old appeared the most dejected we have ever seen him since making the switch from Mercedes, even calling for his new team to replace him with another driver.

Following his despondent interview, ex-Haas boss Guenther Steiner has questioned the new attitude of the seven-time champion who labelled himself as 'absolutely useless' prior to the summer break.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Red Flags podcast, Steiner said: "I mean, how can you come out as being seven time world champion saying I'm useless?"

"It's not his performance, I do not care about that you know I'm not going into his performance, he's struggling, at some stage in our life we all struggle a little bit.

"But coming out and saying, 'oh I'm useless', I think that's the wrong attitude and that is for me, I don't like attitude of giving up, or it's an attitude that people should feel sorry for you."

F1 Standings

