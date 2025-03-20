Denny Hamlin calls for NASCAR rival to quit racing 'NOW'

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has called for one of his on-track rivals to quit racing in favor of pursuing a new career.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver got lucky ahead of the race in Las Vegas last weekend, but come Sunday, it seemed that Hamlin's luck had run out after receiving a penalty for speeding.

The No. 11 driver was sent to the back of the pack after being slapped with a speeding violation at the Pennzoil 400 and failed to recover, finishing 25th.

As a result, the 44-year-old dropped five spots in the overall standings and now sits in 12th.

Another NASCAR star who was handed a similar fate last weekend was Kyle Busch, who was also sent to the back of the field after it was determined that he had been speeding in pit road.

Hamlin hands Busch career switch verdict

The No. 8 driver later called the penalty decision 'insane' over team radio and only managed to finish the Pennzoil 400 in 33rd place after facing further setbacks when he lost a wheel and also hit the wheel after a restart.

Having found success in the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity and Truck Series, Busch's illustrious racing career speaks for itself, and as a two-time Cup Series champion, the 39-year-old certainly has nothing to prove.

Hamlin on the other hand still holds the record for the most NASCAR Cup Series victories without winning a championship, famously unable to claim the trophy since his inaugural season in 2004.

Kyle Busch endured a nightmare race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend

Following Hamlin's own disappointment in Vegas last weekend, the No. 11 driver has highlighted a strength of Busch's weekend, notably off the track.

"I want to give a shout-out to Kyle Busch," said Hamlin on the latest episode of his Actions Detrimental podcast.

"What a great job. He should quit racing. He should quit racing. He called the Xfinity race and then I heard him on Flo doing the High Limit Race as well. I thought he was good man."

"He did really well, really, really well. I know we’ve been giving CW their flowers all year on their play-by-play and how they are meshing, but I thought Kyle blended in there really well like he has been there for quite some time."

