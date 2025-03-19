NASCAR fans are all saying the same thing about Kyle Busch after Las Vegas race

Kyle Busch is a two-time Cup Series champion and a 63-time Cup Series winner, running in 700-plus races across an esteemed 22-year career at NASCAR's top table.

However, following an appearance in the commentary booth over the Las Vegas race weekend, NASCAR fans are all saying the same thing — Busch has a long career in broadcasting ahead of him if he wants it.

Busch was in the booth working for The CW as an analyst for Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and his addition to the team proved a real hit with fans on social media.

It appears that Busch enjoyed himself, too, posing the following question to his followers on X after the event: "Good time in the broadcast booth today. Who wants more?"

Good time in the broadcast booth today. Who wants more? https://t.co/gwzR4ozlLc pic.twitter.com/KMecMXNOde — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) March 16, 2025

NASCAR fans demand more of Kyle Busch

The answer to the question was met with a resounding yes, with many fans lauding Busch's time in the booth under his tweet.

"Please," one X user wrote. "It was like listening to Tom Brady talk about football. Great job."

Another X user added: "Kyle you did a great job. It felt like you were 3 steps [ahead] of what was going on with what crew chiefs and drivers were thinking. Hope you get more opportunities"

"Kyle is outstanding in the booth," added another X user.

Kyle Busch drives the No. 8 for Richard Childress Racing

"He moved the broadcast to the next level with his knowledge, insights, and personality. Somebody better give him an option contract ASAP to keep on keeping on broadcasting both during and after his driving career."

Finally, another user expressed a similar sentiment: Your analysis was excellent, informative, and pleasantly professional,"

"Very proud of you! Hope you have a chance to do more of it, if you want to. Good luck and God Bless tomorrow!"

Given how well he did, and the public demand, it may not be too long until we see the two-time champ back in the booth for more.

