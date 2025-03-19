Denny Hamlin signs MEGA new NASCAR team deal after shock split

NASCAR Cup Series star Denny Hamlin has signed a mega new deal that will see a new sponsor adorn his Joe Gibbs Racing car for 18 races this season.

Hamlin has raced in the Cup Series with JGR since 2005, and until last season, had been backed by FedEx throughout his career.

However, at the end of the 2024 season, Hamlin and FedEx parted ways in a shock split, given the length of their partnership.

Now, after rumors that he was set to sign a huge new team deal, Hamlin and JGR have signed a new sponsor for the No. 11 team — Progressive Insurance.

"Joe Gibbs Racing announced today that the organization has signed an agreement with Progressive Insurance to sponsor Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE in 18 NASCAR Cup Series races this season beginning with Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway," The team wrote in an official statement.

"Progressive’s name and branding will be prominently displayed on Hamlin’s No. 11 car and race suit, and his crew will also be sporting Progressive branded gear."

Denny Hamlin's No. 11 car sponsored by FedEx

Denny Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing sign with Progressive

Speaking as part of the announcement that confirmed the new deal, Hamlin said it was a massive deal for his No. 11 team to land a new sponsor and that he couldn't wait to deliver for them both on and off track.

“This is a huge deal for our No. 11 team and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing,” said Hamlin.

“We’re really looking forward to having Progressive on board and being able to deliver for them on and off the racetrack.

"For me, it’s exciting to team up with a brand like Progressive that is so innovative with their marketing and the different ways you see them activate. I can’t wait to get going with them starting this weekend.”

Elsewhere, Sean Freeman, Progressive's Business Leader of Direct Media added: “When the opportunity arose for us to be a part of the Joe Gibbs Racing family and support renowned NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, we were all in,”

“We love JGR’s pursuit of excellence and Hamlin’s proven success on the track.

"Together, our marketing and their driving styles align well and can’t wait to see the No. 11 in action.”

