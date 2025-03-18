Denny Hamlin teases HUGE announcement amid NASCAR rumor

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has teased a huge announcement amid rumors that he could land a deal with a multi-billion dollar company.

Hamlin currently drives the No. 11 car for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series and has done so since his debut at the back end of the 2005 season.

The 44-year-old is clearly very loyal, as also highlighted by his long-term association with FedEx, who served as the primary sponsor of his car from his entry into the Cup Series.

However, ahead of the 2025 season, FedEx and the No.11 team have gone their separate ways, leaving Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing with a sponsorship void.

Denny Hamlin had a long partnership with FedEx

Is Denny Hamlin set for Progressive sponsorship deal?

With such a vacuum to fill, a recent report from Sports Business Journal has claimed that Hamlin and the No. 11 team at Joe Gibbs Racing are the favorites to land a huge new sponsorship deal with Progressive Insurance.

Progressive are reportedly in talks over becoming a team sponsor as they look to increase their footprint in NASCAR, building upon their existing advertising activities in the sport.

GPFans has contacted both Joe Gibbs Racing and Progressive Insurance for comment, but both are yet to respond.

Well, interestingly, just hours after the above rumor surfaced, Hamlin himself teased a huge announcement on this week's episode of the Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin podcast.

Denny Hamlin's No. 11 car with a FedEx paint scheme

"Some other off-track news, you have a big announcement coming tomorrow out of JGR regarding a new partner that might be coming on board," Hamlin's co-host mentioned on the podcast.

"Yeah, exciting stuff for sure that we're going to be able to announce tomorrow...well, I'm excited about it, I don't know what else I'm allowed to say," Hamlin replied.

"I was surprised that y'all had me teasing it today."

Hamlin's co-host replied: "I was just asked to put fans in the loop, just keep an eye on the JGR socials."

"Look out, my social, JGR social, I think you're going to see some consistency on our car a lot this year now, coming up," Hamlin added, strongly suggesting the announcement could be regarding a primary sponsor.

"Tune in, see what happens."

