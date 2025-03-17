Denny Hamlin 'favorite' to land deal with MULTI-BILLION dollar company

NASCAR Cup Series star Denny Hamlin and his Joe Gibbs Racing team are reportedly the favorites to land a sponsorship deal with a huge multi-billion dollar company.

Hamlin has been with Joe Gibbs Racing since the start of his Cup Series career, driving the No. 11 car since the back end of the 2005 campaign.

Since then, the 44-year-old has gone on to earn 54 Cup Series wins, 43 poles, and a staggering 358 top-10 finishes.

Heading into 2025, Hamlin remains in quest of a first Cup Series championship, however, with his best finish having been second place back in 2010.

Denny Hamlin has had a stellar career in the Cup Series

Joe Gibbs Racing and Hamlin favorites for Progressive deal

Hamlin has entered the year without long-time sponsor FedEx, too, who withdrew their support at the end of last season after 19 years. Now, however, a new opportunity is presenting itself.

As per Sports Business Journal, Progressive Insurance are looking to increase their NASCAR sponsorship footprint by sponsoring a team.

The company is reported to be in discussions over a team deal that would add to its existing advertising presence in the sport, having been the fourth-biggest spender across NASCAR races last year.

Hamlin and the No. 11 team at Joe Gibbs Racing are reportedly favorites to land their business, too, with the FedEx sponsorship vacuum cited as a potential opportunity for the blue-chip company.

According to Forbes, Progressive had a revenue of $65 billion in 2024, making a $5.8 billion profit and retaining $88.9 billion worth of assets.

GPFans has contacted Joe Gibbs Racing and Progressive Insurance for comment.

