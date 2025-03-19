NASCAR team confirm BIZARRE driver release after Las Vegas race
NASCAR team confirm BIZARRE driver release after Las Vegas race
A NASCAR team has confirmed a bizarre driver release following Sunday's Cup Series event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
After an eventful race, Josh Berry came home as the winner in the Pennzoil 400, taking his first-ever victory in NASCAR's top series.
For others, it was a much more mediocre day at the track, however. For example, John Hunter Nemechek came home in 20th place for Legacy Motor Club.
There was absolutely nothing mediocre about Nemechek's paint scheme, though, running with an image of Grammy-nominated artist Backstreet Boys on the front of his car.
The No. 42's paint scheme promoted the band's recently announced residency, "Into The Millennium," at the Sphere in Las Vegas, which starts in July.
Legacy Motor Club confirm driver release
Now, in a press release following the race, Legacy Motor Club have confirmed a new driver merchandise release paying homage to the paint scheme.
On the team's store, fans can now purchase a Nemechek t-shirt with an image of the Backstreet Boys featuring on the No. 42 on Sunday.
The t-shirt description reads: "Rev up your style with this exclusive John Hunter Nemechek x Backstreet Boys T-shirt! Featuring a bold design that merges high-speed NASCAR action with the iconic Backstreet Boys, this tee is a must-have for racing and music fans alike,"
"With vibrant graphics showcasing Nemechek's car and a nod to the legendary boy band, this shirt brings the best of both worlds fast cars and timeless hits. Perfect for race day or a concert night, this limited-edition tee lets you show off your fandom in style!"
