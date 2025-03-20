NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Homestead start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Florida this week as Homestead-Miami Speedway prepares to host the Straight Talk Wireless 400.

The race comes after a shock result last time out at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with Josh Berry and the #21 team causing a huge upset and taking the victory — Berry's first-ever triumph in the Cup Series.

Of course, Berry's win means that Christopher Bell and the No. 20 team failed in their pursuit of winning four Cup Series races on the bounce. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver had a difficult day finishing down in P12, but will no doubt be looking to bounce back in Florida.

Bell finished fourth in last year's race at Homestead-Miami, beaten by teammate Denny Hamlin, as well as Ryan Blaney and race-winner Tyler Reddick.

Sunday's race at Homestead marks the 26th Cup Series event hosted at the 1.5-mile banked oval, with the inaugural race held in 1999 and won by Tony Stewart.

Interestingly, only five drivers have ever won multiple times at the track in the Cup Series, two of which — Denny Hamlin (3) and Kyle Busch (2) — remain active.

With all of that said, let's get into all the details you need to know ahead of this weekend's action!

NASCAR Homestead-Miami start times

The 267-lap race starts on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 3 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the weekend converted to your time zone.

Date Session New York, United States (ET) Chicago, United States (CT) Denver, United States (MT) Los Angeles, United States (PT) London, United Kingdom (GMT) Central Europe (CET) Saturday, March 22 Practice 1:05 PM 12:05 PM 11:05 AM 10:05 AM 5:05 PM 6:05 PM Saturday, March 22 Qualifying 2:10 PM 1:10 PM 12:10 PM 11:10 AM 6:10 PM 7:10 PM Sunday, March 23 Race 3PM 2PM 1PM 12PM 7PM 8PM

How to watch NASCAR on TV

In the United States, NASCAR Cup Series action this weekend is split across multiple broadcasters.

Practice and qualifying will be available to stream via Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, the race will be shown on FOX Sports 1, with in-car cameras available on MAX. Radio coverage is also available via MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action from Homestead-Miami Speedway in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX (Race), Prime Video (Practice and Qualifying) United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

How many laps is the NASCAR Homestead-Miami race?

Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami is 267 laps long.

What date is the 2025 NASCAR Homestead-Miami race?

Sunday, March 23, 2025

What time is the 2025 NASCAR Homestead-Miami race?

Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race starts at 3 pm ET.

What channel is the NASCAR Homestead-Miami race on?

Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race is set to be shown live on FOX Sports 1, although practice and qualifying will be shown live on Prime Video.

Radio coverage is also available via MRN and NASCAR SiriusXM Radio.

Where is the NASCAR Homestead-Miami race located?

Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida, just outside of Miami.

How many miles is the NASCAR Homestead-Miami race?

Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race is 400 miles long.

When was the NASCAR Homestead-Miami race first run?

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami was first run in 1999, with Tony Stewart the race's first winner.

Who won the 2024 race at Homestead-Miami?

Tyler Reddick won the 2024 Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami.

