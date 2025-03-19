NASCAR Today: Team Penske star ‘MAD’ as Cup Series driver signs NEW team deal
NASCAR Today: Team Penske star ‘MAD’ as Cup Series driver signs NEW team deal
NASCAR Cup Series champion and Team Penske star Joey Logano has revealed his frustration so far this season.
Denny Hamlin signs MEGA new NASCAR team deal after shock split
Denny Hamlin has made a huge announcement with an official statement confirming mega news.
NASCAR fans are all saying the same thing about Kyle Busch after Las Vegas race
Kyle Busch has caused quite the storm with fans on social media.
NASCAR team confirm BIZARRE driver release after Las Vegas race
A strange driver release has been made after the Cup Series race in Las Vegas.
Ross Chastain receives BOOST as Cup Series champion demoted
Ross Chastain has flew up the rankings whilst one of his Cup Series rivals suffered a demotion after Vegas.
Latest News
NASCAR Today
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series
F1 Social
Christian Horner in shock Ferrari driver 'signing' revelation
- Today 03:56
Latest F1 News
Lewis Hamilton improvements called for at Ferrari
- Today 02:53
GPFans Exclusive
Bruising Daniel Ricciardo experience detailed
- Today 00:57