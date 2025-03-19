close global

NASCAR Today: Team Penske star ‘MAD’ as Cup Series driver signs NEW team deal

NASCAR Cup Series champion and Team Penske star Joey Logano has revealed his frustration so far this season.

Denny Hamlin signs MEGA new NASCAR team deal after shock split

Denny Hamlin has made a huge announcement with an official statement confirming mega news.

NASCAR fans are all saying the same thing about Kyle Busch after Las Vegas race

Kyle Busch has caused quite the storm with fans on social media.

NASCAR team confirm BIZARRE driver release after Las Vegas race

A strange driver release has been made after the Cup Series race in Las Vegas.

Ross Chastain receives BOOST as Cup Series champion demoted

Ross Chastain has flew up the rankings whilst one of his Cup Series rivals suffered a demotion after Vegas.

Denny Hamlin Kyle Busch Joey Logano Las Vegas Team Penske Ross Chastain
