Ross Chastain receives BOOST as Cup Series champion demoted

The latest round of NASCAR's power rankings are in after an eventful Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

In a shock result, Josh Berry ran out as the winner at the Pennzoil 400, causing a huge upset to take his first-ever victory in NASCAR's top tier.

As a result of his victory, Berry has climbed nine places in the official NASCAR power rankings, up to 11th from 20th.

Another big climber this week is Ross Chastain, following his and the No. 1 team's efforts in Las Vegas, where they finished P5. The Watermelon man gained four spots this week in the power rankings, and now sits P9 heading to Homestead-Miami.

With risers, there must be fallers, and Team Penske star Ryan Blaney is among them after his wreck on Sunday. He falls one place, demoted from seventh to eighth, whilst Denny Hamlin, who also had a forgettable outing in Vegas, has fallen two spots to sixth.

Meanwhile, despite his failed attempt at a four-peat, Christopher Bell remains top of NASCAR's power rankings, with William Byron close behind in second. Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Larson rounds out the current top three.

With all that said, let's take a look at NASCAR.com's official power rankings in full after Las Vegas.

NASCAR Cup Series power rankings after Las Vegas

Rank Driver Car Number Team Manufacturer 1 Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 William Byron #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Kyle Larson #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Chase Elliott #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Tyler Reddick #45 23XI Racing Toyota 6 Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 Alex Bowman #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Ryan Blaney #12 Team Penske Ford 9 Ross Chastain #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 10 Joey Logano #22 Team Penske Ford 11 Josh Berry #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 12 Chris Buescher #17 RFK Racing Ford 13 Bubba Wallace #23 23XI Racing Toyota 14 Michael McDowell #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Kyle Busch #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 17 John Hunter Nemechek #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 18 Ryan Preece #60 RFK Racing Ford 19 Daniel Suárez #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 20 Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske Ford

