Ross Chastain receives BOOST as Cup Series champion demoted
The latest round of NASCAR's power rankings are in after an eventful Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.
In a shock result, Josh Berry ran out as the winner at the Pennzoil 400, causing a huge upset to take his first-ever victory in NASCAR's top tier.
As a result of his victory, Berry has climbed nine places in the official NASCAR power rankings, up to 11th from 20th.
Another big climber this week is Ross Chastain, following his and the No. 1 team's efforts in Las Vegas, where they finished P5. The Watermelon man gained four spots this week in the power rankings, and now sits P9 heading to Homestead-Miami.
With risers, there must be fallers, and Team Penske star Ryan Blaney is among them after his wreck on Sunday. He falls one place, demoted from seventh to eighth, whilst Denny Hamlin, who also had a forgettable outing in Vegas, has fallen two spots to sixth.
Meanwhile, despite his failed attempt at a four-peat, Christopher Bell remains top of NASCAR's power rankings, with William Byron close behind in second. Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Larson rounds out the current top three.
With all that said, let's take a look at NASCAR.com's official power rankings in full after Las Vegas.
NASCAR Cup Series power rankings after Las Vegas
|Rank
|Driver
|Car Number
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Christopher Bell
|#20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2
|William Byron
|#24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|Kyle Larson
|#5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|4
|Chase Elliott
|#9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|5
|Tyler Reddick
|#45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|6
|Denny Hamlin
|#11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|7
|Alex Bowman
|#48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Ryan Blaney
|#12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|9
|Ross Chastain
|#1
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|10
|Joey Logano
|#22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|11
|Josh Berry
|#21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|12
|Chris Buescher
|#17
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|13
|Bubba Wallace
|#23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|14
|Michael McDowell
|#71
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|15
|Kyle Busch
|#8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|16
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|#47
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|17
|John Hunter Nemechek
|#42
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|18
|Ryan Preece
|#60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Daniel Suárez
|#99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|Austin Cindric
|#2
|Team Penske
|Ford
