Joey Logano FRUSTRATION revealed as Team Penske star leaves race track 'mad'

NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano has left the race track feeling 'mad' on a number of occasions this season, he has revealed.

Logano won the 2024 Cup Series with a stunning drive at Phoenix in the championship four race last November, but has made a slow start to 2025.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Jimmie Johnson issues heartfelt message as Cup Series driver makes SHOCK retirement statement

READ MORE: Denny Hamlin teases HUGE announcement amid NASCAR rumor

Despite having strong machinery underneath him, things have not gone right for the three-time champ just yet, with the No. 22 car yet to register a finish inside the top 10.

The Team Penske star's best finish has been 12th place at Atlanta, with other below-par results at Daytona (35th), COTA (24th), Phoenix (13th) and Las Vegas (15th).

Joey Logano celebrating his 2022 championship

READ MORE: NASCAR star wins BIG in Las Vegas casino ahead of Cup Series race

Joey Logano reveals NASCAR frustration

Speaking ahead of last weekend's race in Las Vegas, Logano admitted it had been a frustrating start to his title defense.

"Frustrating is the one word that comes to mind," Logano explained, via motorsport.com.

"I think I've left the race track every single weekend mad at something. That's part of racing sometimes."

Logano continued: "You've also got to move on quickly and you also got to look at what you've done well, and as a team, we've done great at leading laps,"

"We've been towards the front, we're tied for seventh in points which shows we've scored a lot of stage points. So even though the finishes aren't there, we've been able to run up front enough to score the stage points and to be able to be in contention. So there's some positives there. It's not like we're just slow. It's just something has happened every race so far.

"That part is frustrating in a way because it also feels like you're not taking full advantage of the opportunities ahead of you because you've had race cars and you really haven't been able to convert but that's also sometimes just how racing goes and you have to learn from your lessons and keep going."

READ MORE: Michael Jordan-owned team strike back as NASCAR lawsuit battle rages on

Related