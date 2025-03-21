Horner ridicules Lewis Hamilton's shock Ferrari result

Christian Horner has ridiculed Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's shocking Australian Grand Prix result after the Formula 1 team made the wrong decision with their tyres last weekend.

Whilst Ferrari may have recovered with a pole position in China, last weekend the team fell foul to the heavy rain that descended on Melbourne towards the end of the race.

Multiple drivers crashed out in the slippery conditions, with Liam Lawson and Gabriel Bortoleto unable to finish their first race at Albert Park.

These were not the only drivers to struggle in the wet, with Ferrari failing to pit their drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in time as the front-runners all made their way into the pits for wet tyres.

Horner blasts Ferrari F1 strategy blunder

As a result the Ferrari pair lost a huge chunk of time and tumbled down towards the bottom of the order, with Hamilton finishing his first race for Ferrari in P10.

Speaking after the race, Red Bull’s boss Christian Horner mocked Ferrari’s choice to stay out on slicks and stated that the decision to change to wet tyres was obvious.

“It looked like they were taking a bit of a gamble, and then they probably aborted at the worst time,” he said to the media.

“So yeah, I haven’t followed their race plot that closely. From the pit wall, that’s sort of what it looked like.”

“I think you’ve always got to react to very much what’s going on around you,” he said.

“When it’s p***ing down in the pit lane, it’s usually a good time to put some wet tyres on!”

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen facing race suspension as champion silences his critics

Related