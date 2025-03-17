Joey Logano and Kyle Busch demand NASCAR change over CONTROVERSIAL issue

Joey Logano and Kyle Busch have demanded NASCAR take a look at their rules regarding an issue that has caused huge controversy in the Cup Series.

This season, NASCAR's approval process for drivers has come under scrutiny, with multiple decisions at the center of much debate among drivers, the media, and fans alike.

For example, back in January, Mike Wallace was denied approval to run at the Daytona 500 despite having competed in 197 Cup Series races over a 19-year career. However, for the same race, IndyCar legend Helio Castroneves was granted an open exemption provisional despite never having raced in NASCAR.

Then, at Phoenix, NASCAR approved Katherine Legge to compete in the Cup Series event, despite the fact the 44-year-old had only completed five races in the Xfinity Series previously, across which her average finish was 28.6.

Katherine Legge made her Cup Series debut at Phoenix

Joey Logano and Kyle Busch issue NASCAR demand

Legge went on to have a self-confessed 'baptism of fire', spinning twice and failing to finish the race at Phoenix Raceway, leading to some questioning whether or not she should have been approved to compete in the first place.

Now, whilst not directly addressing Legge's approval, Logano and Busch have spoken out on NASCAR's approval process for entering the Cup Series to race.

“There’s a line between entertainment and safety, not only for that particular driver, but us that race here every week, for the rest of the drivers out there and pit crews that are jumping out in front of these cars playing in traffic,” Logano told the media in Las Vegas.

“There’s got to be a line in there somewhere, a little bit of structure behind it would be nice, like saying maybe you’ve got to run the Xfinity race or a couple of other different types of races.

"I’m sure they don’t want to put too much structure behind it because every situation is a little bit different. At the same time, I think there’s got to be some marks you have to hit before you get approved into a Cup race.”

Joey Logano has called for NASCAR to change their driver approval process

Meanwhile, Busch claimed that there is a lot of work to be done, calling for active drivers to be involved.

"I think there’s a lot of work that could be done to make it better,” Busch explained to the media.

“I also do feel as though it shouldn’t be ‘suit and ties’ making the decisions always.

"Certainly, there can be some that need to be involved, but I do feel like there needs to be (drivers) involved in some of those decision-making processes on those that need to be approved or not approved for various activities.”

