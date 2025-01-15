NASCAR BLOCK veteran driver from Daytona 500 entry

NASCAR have denied entry to the Daytona 500 for a veteran driver and member of a historic motor racing family.

The Duel at Daytona to qualify for the historic race is now less than a month away, with the field starting to get locked in.

However, one intended driver will be watching the race from home, with Mike Wallace being told that he won't be approved to drive the iconic season-opener.

The 65-year-old would have been the second oldest driver in the race's history had his bid with MBM Motorsports been approved, but his lack of recent participation in top level motorsport has counted against him.

Indeed, Wallace hasn't driven a Cup Series race since the 2015 running of the Daytona 500, with only three Xfinity Series races in 2020 to add to his tally of recent races.

Brother, Mike Wallace disqualified from attempting to qualify for #DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/IoAt2892Er — Kenny Wallace (@Kenny_Wallace) January 14, 2025

What did Mike Wallace say about the Daytona 500?

In an emotional Facebook post, Wallace wrote: "Daytona 500 NON update! To my utter shock and devastation at 4:00 today NASCAR competetion [sic] director Elton Sawyer called me to inform me that NASCAR has decided not only to not approve me for Daytona 500 but at this time not approved to race in the Cup, Xfinity and Truck series in 2025 but could go through there [sic] process to possibly get approved for 2026.

"This comes as a total shock as the President of NASCAR last week in a real phone call told me all was good and he will see me in Daytona.

"I also went to CMS as required by NASCAR took the required drug test, basic physical, eye test, impact concussion test, and even allowed them to scan my mouth for the volunteer mouth piece to gather driver data and paid the $160.00 in fees."

"Please show your Love and support to Carl Long and the complete MBM Motorsports team as this has now put them in a terrible position as I was not just the driver but also committed to sponsorship for there [sic] Daytona 500 effort, I had sponsorship commitments for the effort around me.

