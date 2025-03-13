close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
F1 drivers height: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc

F1 drivers height: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc

F1 drivers height: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc

F1 drivers height: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc

Thousands of people every month ask how tall F1 drivers are - who'd have thought - so we're heer with all the answers to your height-related questions.

When drivers are careering round tracks at high-speed, we see just helmets poking out from their ultra-aerodynamic cars. Pretty tough to work out how tall they are from that.

But there might be a broader range of varying heights than you might think, so let’s take a look at the 2025 grid.

F1 drivers and their height in 2025

Of the 20 drivers set to compete in the 2025 world championship, there is roughly a foot or 0.30m difference between the tallest and smallest men on the grid.

DriverTeamImperial HeightMetric Height
Alex AlbonWilliams6 ft 1 in1.86m
Andrea Kimi AntonelliMercedes5 ft 7 in1.72m
Carlos SainzWilliams5 ft 10 in1.78m
Charles LeclercFerrari5 ft 11 in1.80m
Esteban OconHaas6 ft 1 in1.86m
Fernando AlonsoAston Martin5 ft 7 in1.71m
Gabriel BortoletoSauber6 ft 0 in1.84m
George RussellMercedes6 ft 1 in1.85m
Isack HadjarRacing Bulls5 ft 6 in1.67m
Jack DoohanAlpine6 ft 0 in1.83m
Lance StrollAston Martin5 ft 11 in1.82m
Lando NorrisMcLaren5 ft 7 in1.70m
Lewis HamiltonFerrari5 ft 9 in1.74m
Max VerstappenRed Bull5 ft 11 in1.81m
Nico HulkenbergSauber6 ft1.84m
Oliver BearmanHaas5 ft 10 in1.77m
Oscar PiastriMcLaren5 ft 10 in1.78m
Pierre GaslyAlpine5 ft 10 in1.77m
Yuki TsunodaRacing Bulls5 ft 3 in1.59m

Who are the tallest and shortest drivers on the grid?

Currently, the shortest driver is Racing Bulls' Yuki Tsunoda, who is just 5ft 3 in, or 1.59m, tall. At the opposite end of the scale, the tallest driver is a dead heat between Williams’ Alex Albon and Esteban Ocon of Alpine, who both measure up at 1.86m. Both of those drivers are just ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell, who stands 1.85m tall.

Brit Justin Wilson, who raced for Minardi before moving to Jaguar in 2003, is considered the tallest driver of the modern era, at 1.94m.

What is the average height of an F1 driver?

The average height for a F1 driver in 2025 is a shade under 1.77m, or 5 feet and 9 and three-quarter inches. Lewis Hamilton is almost exactly on that average mark.

Do drivers need to be a certain height?

As you would expect, for weight and design purposes, extremely tall drivers would have it tough with the modern car and cockpit design.

Size and space are at more of a premium than ever before, and as such it seems as though the likes of Albon and Ocon are at the upper limit of what is feasible for the current F1 car set-up.

READ MORE: F1 drivers' ages: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and their rivals?

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari Charles Leclerc Red Bull Racing
F1 Explained: All the key terms you need to know ahead of the 2025 season

F1 Explained: All the key terms you need to know ahead of the 2025 season

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 Practice Today: Australian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Australian Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Australian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 2 uur geleden

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 champion Max Verstappen criticizes 'SILLY' FIA rule ahead of Australian Grand Prix

  • 15 minutes ago

F1 Explained: All the key terms you need to know ahead of the 2025 season

  • 1 uur geleden
Australian Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Australian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Kyle Larson weakness EXPOSED as penalties revealed ahead of Las Vegas

  • Today 12:45
F1 Drivers Height

F1 drivers height: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc

  • Today 08:43
Red Bull

Red Bull star hits out at Daniel Ricciardo treatment

  • Today 04:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x