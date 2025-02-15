NASCAR Practice Today: Daytona 500 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

With the 67th running of the iconic Daytona 500 set for Sunday, NASCAR Cup Series cars will hit Daytona International Speedway for the final practice session ahead of the race today (Saturday, February 15).

In an action-packed schedule, we have already seen two practice sessions, qualifying, and two duel races take place this week, with today's practice the last chance the Cup Series drivers and teams have to ready their cars for Sunday's action.

With that said, everyone will be hoping that the rain stays away, with showers having fallen at the track on Friday night, leading to a shortened second practice session.

More rain is forecast for the rest of this weekend, too, with the race on Sunday having been moved as a result of the gloomy adverse weather predictions.

With all of that said, let's get into today's timings and how you can watch all of the practice action unfold live.

NASCAR Daytona 500 practice start time

The Cup Series action at Daytona starts today (Wednesday, February 12, 2025) with Practice 3 at 10:05 am (ET).

Find the session start times converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 3:05 pm Charlotte, NC (ET) 3:05 pm Columbia, SC (ET) 3:05 pm Charleston, WV (ET) 3:05 pm Augusta, ME (ET) 3:05 pm Chicago, IL (CT) 2:05 pm Pierre, SD (CT) 2:05 pm Nashville, TN (CT) 2:05 pm Des Moines, IA (CT) 2:05 pm Montgomery, AL (CT) 2:05 pm Mexico City, MX (CT) 2:05 pm Phoenix, AZ (MT) 1:05 pm Denver, CO (MT) 1:05 pm Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 1:05 pm Albuquerque, NM (MT) 1:05 pm El Paso, TX (MT) 1:05 pm Los Angeles, CA (PT) 12:05 pm Las Vegas, NV (PT) 12:05 pm Seattle, WA (PT) 12:05 pm Portland, OR (PT) 12:05 pm San Francisco, CA (PT) 12:05 pm Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 5:05 pm London, GB (GMT) 8:05 pm Madrid, ES (CET) 9:05 pm Sydney, AU (AEDT) 07:05 am (Sunday) Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 06:35 am (Sunday) Perth, AU (AWST) 04:05 am (Sunday)

How to watch Daytona 500 practice live on TV today

Today's Daytona 500 practice session will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 2 in the United States. Radio coverage is also available throughout the session on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action from Daytona International Speedway below.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

To catch all of the exciting Daytona 500 action live on Fox Sports this week, via Fubo, click here.

