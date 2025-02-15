NASCAR Practice Today: Daytona 500 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
NASCAR Practice Today: Daytona 500 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
With the 67th running of the iconic Daytona 500 set for Sunday, NASCAR Cup Series cars will hit Daytona International Speedway for the final practice session ahead of the race today (Saturday, February 15).
In an action-packed schedule, we have already seen two practice sessions, qualifying, and two duel races take place this week, with today's practice the last chance the Cup Series drivers and teams have to ready their cars for Sunday's action.
With that said, everyone will be hoping that the rain stays away, with showers having fallen at the track on Friday night, leading to a shortened second practice session.
More rain is forecast for the rest of this weekend, too, with the race on Sunday having been moved as a result of the gloomy adverse weather predictions.
With all of that said, let's get into today's timings and how you can watch all of the practice action unfold live.
NASCAR Daytona 500 practice start time
The Cup Series action at Daytona starts today with Practice 3 at 10:05 am (ET).
Find the session start times converted to your local city and time zone below.
|City (Time Zone)
|Session start time
|New York, NY (ET)
|3:05 pm
|Charlotte, NC (ET)
|3:05 pm
|Columbia, SC (ET)
|3:05 pm
|Charleston, WV (ET)
|3:05 pm
|Augusta, ME (ET)
|3:05 pm
|Chicago, IL (CT)
|2:05 pm
|Pierre, SD (CT)
|2:05 pm
|Nashville, TN (CT)
|2:05 pm
|Des Moines, IA (CT)
|2:05 pm
|Montgomery, AL (CT)
|2:05 pm
|Mexico City, MX (CT)
|2:05 pm
|Phoenix, AZ (MT)
|1:05 pm
|Denver, CO (MT)
|1:05 pm
|Salt Lake City, UT (MT)
|1:05 pm
|Albuquerque, NM (MT)
|1:05 pm
|El Paso, TX (MT)
|1:05 pm
|Los Angeles, CA (PT)
|12:05 pm
|Las Vegas, NV (PT)
|12:05 pm
|Seattle, WA (PT)
|12:05 pm
|Portland, OR (PT)
|12:05 pm
|San Francisco, CA (PT)
|12:05 pm
|Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT)
|5:05 pm
|London, GB (GMT)
|8:05 pm
|Madrid, ES (CET)
|9:05 pm
|Sydney, AU (AEDT)
|07:05 am (Sunday)
|Adelaide, AU (ACDT)
|06:35 am (Sunday)
|Perth, AU (AWST)
|04:05 am (Sunday)
How to watch Daytona 500 practice live on TV today
Today's Daytona 500 practice session will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 2 in the United States. Radio coverage is also available throughout the session on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action from Daytona International Speedway below.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|FOX
|United Kingdom
|Viaplay Group
|Australia
|Fox Sports Australia
|Spain
|DAZN
|France
|Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
|Germany
|More Than Sports, Sport1
|Belgium
|Ziggo Sport
|Brazil
|Bandriantes
|Canada
|TSN, RDS
|MENA
|Abu Dhabi Media
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
|Italy
|Mola TV
|Portugal
|Sport TV
|Singapore
|Mola TV
|Japan
|Gaora
|China
|Huya, Bilibili
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Hungary
|Network4
|Turkey
|Saran Media International
NASCAR Practice Today: Daytona 500 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
