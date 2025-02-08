NASCAR star told to LOSE WEIGHT ahead of 2025 season

NASCAR star Chase Briscoe has had to adapt to a lot this off-season, including a new diet enforced upon him.

Briscoe left Stewart-Haas Racing at the end of 2024 and has joined Joe Gibbs Racing for 2025, piloting the #19 Toyota for the upcoming Cup Series season.

Last year Briscoe achieved nine top-ten finishes at Stewart-Haas, including one victory.

That win came at Darlington Raceway in the Cook Out Southern 500 on September 1st.

How much weight has Chase Briscoe lost?

Despite that win and those top tens, his new team were not satisfied with his weight when he joined them this offseason.

So much so that Briscoe has revealed that JGR told him he needed to lose 15 pounds ahead of the new season.

"So Toyota has you trying to eat some more vegetables?" NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass asked.

"I wouldn't say Toyota as much as JGR," Briscoe replied.

"I think it's like there for Toyota too, I know they have nutritionists and all that, but it's honestly been James [Small, his crew chief] trying to get me way down.

"They wanted me down 15 pounds before the season started, I'm down almost ten. I was doing really really good truthfully up until about a week and a half ago, so I've been doing way better."

When asked by Pockrass whether the same sort of situation was in place at his previous team, Briscoe smiled and replied: "SHR I could do whatever I wanted, whenever I wanted."

