NASCAR Today: Cup Series team issue official statement as star told he MUST lose weight

A NASCAR Cup Series team have issued an official statement confirming a huge new deal for one of their stars.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR star told to LOSE WEIGHT ahead of 2025 season

One NASCAR driver has been put on a diet by his team ahead of the new season and told he needs to shed a few pounds.

➡️ READ MORE

President Trump set for Daytona 500 appearance as HUGE hint emerges

President Donald Trump could be set to make an appearance at the Daytona 500, with a big hint revealed.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR legend issues official statement as NEW role revealed

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson has landed himself a new role.

➡️ READ MORE

Daytona 500: All you need to know about the Great American Race

With the Daytona 500 taking place next weekend, we've put together a comprehensive guide regarding everything that you need to know for the race.

➡️ READ MORE

Related