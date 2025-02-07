F1 champion Verstappen completes INSANE new multi-million dollar purchase

Reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has completed an insane new purchase ahead of the 2025 racing season.

Verstappen heads into 2025 with the proposition of becoming a five-time world champion on the table having scooped four consecutive titles in recent seasons.

The Dutchman has been enjoying his time off away from the sport during the annual break between F1 campaigns, with his duties set to resume shortly as the 24-race calendar returns in less than two months.

Verstappen will race at the Australian Grand Prix weekend for the first time with new team-mate Liam Lawson after Red Bull opted to sack Sergio Perez last season following a run of disappointing performances.

As the reigning champion however, Verstappen has less pressure on his shoulders to perform next season than the likes of Lawson, with rumors swirling that he could even have more than one team vying for his signature, as Aston Martin have emerged as a potential candidate to steal the star from Red Bull in a staggering $1.2 billion deal.

Max Verstappen could soon have to decide whether he wants to stick with Red Bull or switch F1 teams

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 world champion

Max Verstappen private jet upgrade

Following Verstappen's championship success last season, the 27-year-old also added to the list of good news at the end of 2024 by announcing that he and his girlfriend Kelly Piquet are expecting their first child together.

With plenty to celebrate, Verstappen has now splashed out on an extravagant upgrade, swapping his £10 million Falcon 900EX airplane out for a Falcon 8X private jet ahead of the 2025 F1 season.

As the top man in the sport with the world's most demanding calendar, Verstappen previously purchased his Falcon 900EX from business magnate Richard Branson in 2020 and completed the aircraft with bespoke orange detailing to match the colors of his home country.

The aircraft upgrade wasn't the only high-ticket item Verstappen made during the off-season after it was revealed that he also completed a multi-million deal on a superyacht.

