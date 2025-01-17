F1 rival in BILLION DOLLAR Verstappen 'move'

Reports have claimed that Aston Martin are confident of signing Max Verstappen as a new driver.

The four-time world champion's future has continually been speculated on, despite his contract with Red Bull running through 2028 and his continued success with the team.

READ MORE: Hamilton admits plans for future Mercedes return

During the 2024 season Verstappen was linked with a shock move to Mercedes, but opted to remain loyal to Red Bull despite speculation.

Now, reports have emerged that the Dutchman could sign for Aston Martin, as design legend Adrian Newey prepares to join the team in March.

Max Verstappen has been linked to Aston Martin

Adrian Newey joins Aston Martin in March

Verstappen Aston Martin signing claim emerges

According to the Mail Sport, Aston Martin are telling sponsors that Verstappen could join the team in a staggering $1.2bn deal.

The report continues that Jefferson Slack, Aston Martin's managing director, commercial and marketing, has recently made pitches to potential investors claiming that Verstappen will be joining the team.

Aston Martin have allegedly been in ‘casual contact’ with the Verstappen camp, but the report asserts that they are keeping an open mind for now, as they weigh up their options with Red Bull and their Ford-backed engine ahead of the 2026 regulation changes.

The report cites a source with knowledge of the situation, claiming that Slack: "Jefferson, or Jeff as others know him, has been going around saying Max will be joining Aston Martin. It may be a ploy, adding extra value to the deal he wants to do, but bringing Max in also makes perfect sense.

“They have signed Adrian Newey on £20m ($24m) a year as the greatest car designer of all time, and Lawrence won’t let that be the extent of it. He wants to win the world title and he won’t let anything stand in his way. He wants to end the dominant era headed by Christian Horner (at Red Bull) and Toto Wolff (at Mercedes).

"Adrian is believed to think Lance Stroll (son of owner Lawrence) is not a good enough driver. And that Fernando Alonso, being 43, is too old. They gave Adrian a shareholding to get him over from Red Bull and could do the same with Max."

Despite the Verstappen links, Aston Martin have Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll under contract on multi-year deals and for now remain committed to their two drivers.

Contacted for comment by GPFans, Aston Martin have denied the story.

READ MORE: IndyCar star Herta OPENS UP on F1 Cadillac switch rumors

Related