The Miami Grand Prix circuit is set to host an exciting celebrity race this year, with a host of names already confirmed.

The Miami International Autodrome has played host to Formula 1 since 2022 but is set to have drivers of a very different caliber taking it on in the not-too-distant future.

Electric motor series Formula E has announced that they are set to give 11 celebrities from the world of sport, technology, and entertainment the chance to get behind the wheel of a racing car, and go racing.

The event is set to take place over the weekend of March 5th-6th, 2025, with those featured set to be embedded within Formula E race teams ahead of the event as part of their preparations.

As per Formula E: "All participants will receive an intense training programme that includes simulator sessions, physical conditioning, driver coaching, hardware customisation and engineering briefings,

"They will experience first-hand just how tough and complicated it is to prepare, train and drive like a world-class racing driver."

Miami was added to the F1 calendar in 2022 and will host Round Six in 2025

Beckham set to race in Miami

So far, Formula E has confirmed the involvement of six celebs, including David Beckham's son, Brooklyn.

On top of that, also confirmed so far are former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero, Emily in Paris actor Lucien Laviscount, tech content creator Cleo Abram custom car builder Emelia Hartford, and influencer Vinnie Hacker, with several others still to be announced.

Speaking as part of the announcement that confirmed his participation, Brooklyn Beckham said: “I’ve loved motorsport all my life, so when the opportunity came to be a part of Evo Sessions with Formula E, I jumped at the chance,"

"I love it as a sport, but it’s an incredible opportunity to actually get behind the wheel and experience what it takes to compete at the top level of motorsport.

"The performance of the cars is insane, so I’m pleased I’ll be learning from the best in how to get the most out of them.”

