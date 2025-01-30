F1 chief reveals SHOCK factor in Sainz signing

Williams Formula 1 chief James Vowles has revealed a shock factor that played a part in the team signing Carlos Sainz.

With Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari announced ahead of the 2024 season, Sainz was left looking for a new home from 2025 onwards, and he eventually settled on Williams.

Inking a multi-year deal with the team, Sainz is now set to drive alongside Alex Albon as Vowles looks to rebuild the team and move them further up the grid.

The team finished a disappointing ninth in the constructors' championship in 2024.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will team up for Ferrari in 2025

Carlos Sainz has joined Alex Albon at Williams following his Ferrari exit

Vowles: Albon encouraged Sainz move

The arrival of a four-time race winner in Sainz has sparked hope that the team can get themselves in a position to challenge for points consistently, having accumulated just 17 in total during 2024.

Now, team principal James Vowles has revealed that Albon was desperate to get Sainz on board for 2025, insisting that he would welcome the challenge of going up against a more formidable team-mate - even if that were to pile more pressure on his own shoulders.

“What I love about Alex is he’s a leader,” Vowles told Autosport.

Team principal James Vowles is excited to see what Sainz can do at Williams

“When things get difficult, he pulls forward, irrespective of what the circumstances are, and lifts the team back up to emotional strength.

“He was the one encouraging us to get Carlos into the building because he’s not worried about a challenge, he wants us to be successful. He’s had a frustrating year himself.

“Reflecting on all that, Alex is the driver that I know he can be and I think next year he’ll reset, start again and he’ll be strong from the beginning.”

