Hamilton joins Pope and King in iconic celebration

Lewis Hamilton has joined a select group of icons to be recognized with a staggering honor.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion appeared in a Ferrari open-wheeler for the first in this month, making his debut appearance at Maranello in front of the team's adoring Italian fans.

Alongside a spectacular series of images released by Ferrari, Hamilton also enjoyed his first Ferrari test overseen by the Tifosi, who rushed to Maranello to witness the champion’s debut.

The 40-year-old will drive with Ferrari in a further test at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from January 28-30, alongside team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton completed his Ferrari switch

Lewis Hamilton will test with Ferrari in Barcelona

Hamilton Ferrari debut given special tribute

Hamilton’s Ferrari debut has garnered interest outside of the sport, with Hamilton’s picture outside of the team's factory becoming the most liked F1 post on Instagram, boasting 5.5 million likes.

However, in Italy itself, Hamilton’s Ferrari debut has received a unique celebration from Naples-based artist Genny Di Virgilio.

Di Virgilio is the fourth generation maker in a family business that stretches back to 1820s, where his great-grandparents built the saints in the bells of the churches, with the family later going on to specialise in Neapolitan nativity scenes created in an eighteenth century style.

Since the 1990s, however, Di Virgilio has developed a modern twist to the family statuettes, not only depicting traditional Neapolitan shepherds, but also contemporary figures from the world of politics, sports and entertainment.

Amongst these, Di Virgilio has fashioned statuettes of King Charles III, and the current head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis.

Now, Hamilton has joined their esteemed company, with Di Virgilio recently unveiling his statuette of the seven-time world champion following his Ferrari debut.

The artisan's statuette showcases Hamilton in his red Ferrari suit, whilst keeping within the traditional eighteenth century style.

