Mercedes F1 star announces RETIREMENT verdict

Mercedes star Valtteri Bottas has announced his verdict on retirement from Formula 1 after losing his seat.

Bottas left Sauber at the end of 2024, with driver and team both heading in a new direction as the new racing season approaches.

The 35-year-old, who secured all 10 of his career wins across his five seasons with the Mercedes, has now made a shock return to the team, backing up the duo of George Russell and young prodigy Kimi Antonelli.

Off-track, Mercedes will hope Bottas' experience can add a lot as they look to develop their car and get back to winning ways.

Valtteri Bottas will be a Mercedes reserve driver for 2025

George Russell replaced Bottas at Mercedes in 2022

Bottas: Clear plan needed for F1 return

Although he will not be on the grid for lights out in Melbourne, Bottas has not given up on a return to the sport full-time, so long as the right opportunity presents itself.

He has admitted, however, that retirement is an option if that opportunity does not arise.

"There needs to be a meaning," he told Motorsport Week.

“A random one-year deal somewhere at this stage of my career is not doing me much. There would need to be a clear plan.

“If there wouldn’t be, let’s say for ‘26, then definitely I would need to look elsewhere. Or I can do still a good career [in another series].”

