Tom Brady set for SHOCK Indy 500 entry with former Red Bull star

NFL legend Tom Brady is expected to field an entry at the 2025 Indianapolis 500 alongside NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson.

Brady played in the National Football League (NFL) for 23 seasons, and is widely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time as a seven time Super Bowl champion.

Furthermore, Johnson is also a legend within his own sport, NASCAR, where he claimed seven Cup Series titles from 2002 until 2017.

Now, the pair are expected to team up to tackle one of the most prestigious races in motorsport and part of the Triple Crown, the Indy 500.

Jimmie Johnson set to field Indy 500 entry with Tom Brady

The Indy 500 is one of motorsport's most iconic races

Brady and Johnson to team up with Red Bull star

Brady and Johnson are reportedly coming together to organise an entry for this year's Indy 500, with former Toro Rosso F1 driver Sebastian Bourdais as their entry according to IndyCar reporter Tony Donohue on the Tony D Podcast.

Bourdais' junior career initially impressed Red Bull bosses Christian Horner and Helmut Marko, who brought him over into F1 in 2008.

However, the Frenchman failed to match team-mate and future four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, and eventually lost his F1 drive in 2009.

If Bourdais does join the grid for this year's Indy 500, he will be joined by other ex-F1 stars including Marcus Ericsson and Alexander Rossi, both of which who have won the race.

