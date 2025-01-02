IndyCar star reveals why he is 'p*****' heading into 2025

IndyCar star Marcus Ericsson has admitted he is feeling 'p***** off' heading into the new season after an underwhelming 2024 campaign.

The former Formula 1 driver has been competing in IndyCar since 2019, and yet, 2024 proved to be his worst season in the series since that debut campaign.

Racking up 17 races for Andretti Global, the Swedish driver failed to register a single win in 2024, with a single podium finish in Detroit the best he could muster on the way to a mediocre 15th place in the final drivers' standings.

Andretti team-mates Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood finished the season second and seventh in the standings, respectively.

Marcus Ericsson did not win a race in 2024

Ericsson: I'm p***** off

Opening up on his struggles this past season, Ericsson has confessed to being left frustrated as we head into 2025.

"This year, I didn’t win a race for the first time in a few years, and that sucks," the Swede told RACER.

"I’m pissed off about that, and I want to be back in the victory lane and fighting up front and that’s not going to happen just by sitting around and being like, ‘Oh, I wish I could be better next year.’"

In a more optimistic reveal, however, Ericsson suggested he has been working hard heading into the new season and expressed excitement over his future.

"It comes from working hard and working on all areas to be better, and that’s what I’m trying to do," the Swede added.

"So it’s been fun. When you feel like you’re physically strong, it helps you to be more mentally strong as well, and vice versa.

"I’m excited for what’s to come."

