Hamilton pays touching tribute to F1 legend

Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to Formula 1 legend Niki Lauda, with whom he worked at Mercedes until the latter's death in 2019.

Hamilton will be racing for Ferrari this year, having announced the shock switch early in the 2024 season.

Whilst Hamilton’s domination at Mercedes is now etched into the sports’ history, there was a time when his move to the team came as a surprise, with many believing it would not yield results.

However, the 39-year-old proved them wrong and went on to earn an incredible six world titles during his time with Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton bid farewell to Mercedes in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton leaves behind an incredible legacy at Mercedes

Hamilton pays tribute to Niki Lauda

F1 champion Niki Lauda was instrumental in convincing Hamilton to join Mercedes in 2013, where he played a key role in negotations.

The 1975, 1977 and 1984 world champion was appointed non-executive chairman in 2012, and remained at the team until his death in 2019.

During Hamilton’s farewell tour with Mercedes, they posted a video to their social media where the champion delivered a heartwarming tribute to the legacy of the champion at the team.

“It was amazing working with him because I loved his racing spirit even at his age,” Hamilton said.

“I mean we’re so competitive, I’ve got this competitiveness in me that I realise now through meeting him it is never going to leave me.

Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to Niki Lauda

“Niki had that right till the end. And I loved how he was like ‘what can we do? Need more power? Okay I’m going to the board’.

“And he would go. And say, ‘we need more money? Okay I’ll go to the board’.

“He was just down to fight every single second for that extra bit of time, even though he wasn’t in the car, but he was and he always has been in the car with us.”

