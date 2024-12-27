Ferrari confirm HUGE change for Hamilton arrival

Ferrari chief Fred Vasseur has revealed that the team will be making some massive changes as they prepare to welcome Lewis Hamilton to the team.

The seven-time world champion left Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season, bringing to a close a historic run which brought six world drivers' titles - the most for and driver/team combination.

Hamilton has only secured two race wins in the past three years, as he has grown progressively more frustrated with the pace of his Mercedes.

However, Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari next year marks a new era for the champion, who will be chasing down a record breaking eighth world title.

Can Lewis Hamilton win a title at Ferrari?

Lewis Hamilton will partner Charles Leclerc in 2025

Can Hamilton win a title with Ferrari?

Ferrari have gradually improved their performances in 2024, and even challenged McLaren for the constructors’ towards the end of the season.

The team have enjoyed several race wins this year including iconic wins in Monaco and Monza, and back-to-back wins at the United States and Mexican Grands Prix.

However, team principal Fred Vasseur has revealed that Ferrari will embark on a radical change in regards to next year’s car concept as Hamilton looks towards launching a title bid.

“We won’t know until Bahrain whether the car is competitive,” Vasseur said at a Ferrari end-of-year dinner.

“Sometimes you only realise in retrospect what risks you have taken. The car will be completely new – less than 1 percent of the parts come from the SF-24.

Fred Vasseur teases radical 2025 Ferrari

“It is a completely different project, but that is of course the case for all teams.”

"We cannot say now that 2025 will be our year, but I am confident in the project we are working on.

"However, it remains a huge challenge. We certainly need to go the extra mile, especially in terms of consistency."

